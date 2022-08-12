This super-sized Motorola Android phone is $300 off today

If you’ve been checking out phone deals for something that’s great value, we think you’re going to like the Motorola Edge. Normally priced at $700, it’s down to $400 right now at Lenovo. This doorbuster deal is a great way to get more for your money, with a stylish screen and some great features. Here’s why you need the Motorola Edge.

Why you should buy the Motorola Edge

The Motorola Edge is a couple of years old now, but it packs a lot of great features into its shell. For instance, it’s a 5G phone instantly making it appealing for anyone looking to keep up with the latest technology.

Alongside that, it has an attractive 6.8-inch full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 so you can always see clearly what’s going on. It’s the ideal screen for watching your favorite movies or shows, too, with features like HDR ensuring the picture quality is pretty great. A reasonable Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G may not rival the absolute best smartphones but it’s still a reliable bet for getting in some gaming time.

Elsewhere, you also get a fingerprint sensor for convenient security, while the phone offers a main camera of 108-megapixels along with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. A selfie camera with a 32-megapixel lens proves useful, too. A depth sensor provides you with automatic background blur so your photos look more professional with plenty of other software tweaks to get the most from your snaps. Thanks to that, results are pretty good for the price, even if they don’t quite beat the best Android phones around. Decent battery life also means you should be able to enjoy the Motorola Edge for a couple of days between charges, which is sure to be useful.

Normally priced at $700, the Motorola Edge is down to $400 right now at Lenovo. Considered to be a doorbuster deal, this price definitely won’t stick around forever. If you’re keen to get a good quality phone without spending a fortune, you’ll need to be fast. We’re confident you won’t be disappointed by this excellent value phone. Buy it now before you miss out.

