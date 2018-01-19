I spend 8 hours a day on Amazon — my personal wish list may give you some ideas

Have you ever wondered what people are wishing for? You’d never know just from looking at me what my deepest desires are. It could be infinite riches, superpowers, or just an adorably miniature pet giraffe I would let gallop around the house.

In case you can’t tell, I mainly want that tiny giraffe.

As the deals curator here at Digital Trends, I spend an insane amount of time perusing Amazon. Unfortunately, I have yet to see a tiny giraffe up for grabs, so that dream may have to wait. I can, however, continue to wish for things that actually exist. My Amazon wish list has become quite extensive over the years, as you can imagine, and it continues to grow every day.

Take a peek at my Amazon wish list — you may just see something you can’t live without — and don’t hesitate to reach out to me if you find something you think I might like

Echo Dot I’ve already got the newest Echo, and I’ve been loving it. Alexa may get a bit feisty sometimes, but I still enjoy having a helpful A.I. in the home. My biggest issue now is that I don’t want to have to scream “ALEXA!” from the kitchen to the living room every time I need her to look something up for me. That’s where this little Echo Dot, $50 on Amazon, comes in. You can also take a look at our review for more info. See it Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Like most millennials, I don’t have cable. I just don’t have $80 a month to spend on television, so I made the conscious decision to cut the cord and stick to streaming. The freedom to pick and choose what shows I want to watch at any given time is quite lovely, but with multiple subscriptions, it can be hard to keep them all in one place. The $40 Fire TV Stick would do a great job of lumping all of my subscriptions in one place, allowing me to browse them more easily. I just wish I didn’t already blow my budget this month. See it Instant Pot Programmable Pressure Cooker The first time I saw an Instant Pot I was at my aunt’s house. She isn’t exactly known for her culinary excellence, but one day she made us the most amazing beef stew. I had assumed it had been in a slow cooker all day, but she mentioned that she’d only spent about 35 minutes making it. Ever since then, I’ve been dreaming of having my own Instant Pot. This $130 version is what I have on my Amazon wish list, but there’s a variety of more affordable options. If you’re curious about that beef stew, here is that delicious recipe. See it Viking Drinking Horn Look, I know what you’re thinking. Why would I need a viking-themed drinking horn? The truth is, I absolutely don’t need this — which makes me want it more. I can just imagine how much better liquids would taste out of something like this. I actually asked for this for Christmas, but my family must have thought I was joking. You can pick up a drinking horn for just $40 on Amazon. I’ll definitely get my hands on one of these at some point. See it Nintendo Switch This has been on my wish list since it first came out. Personally, I’ve been a Nintendo man since I first played Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time on the SNES. When Playstation and Xbox became popular, I just couldn’t really get into it. So it’s no surprise, I’ve been really wanting a Switch in my life this past year. You can pick one up for $299. Truthfully, I really just want to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. See it GrowlerWerks Pressurized Growler This is one of those things I never knew I wanted until I saw it. It’s basically just a growler that keeps your beer fresh and carbonated. Plus it comes with a handy little tap so I don’t even have to pour. If I had one of these, I would probably drink way too much beer, but I’ll never know until I try. These growlers are available on Amazon for around $149 and come in a variety of different sizes. See it iRobot Roomba I have a soft spot for helpful robots. Maybe it’s because I’m lazy, or maybe it’s because I enjoy having a robot underling at my disposal. I suppose I won’t really know which one it is until A.I. advances even further. What I do know is that I absolutely hate having to vacuum, and a Roomba would take care of that for me. A Roomba like this costs around $325, but I imagine it would be totally worth it. See it

