Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

NBA 2K22 Is Here, and You Can Buy Now, Pay Later with GameStop

NBA 2K22 is finally here and it’s time to tear up those courts! Of course, that’s if you already have the game! If you’re planning on picking it up, there are a few different editions, and a variety of places to do so, leaving some questions to answer. Which edition of the game is right for you, and what NBA 2K22 bonuses should you expect?

2K22’s cover athletes include Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kevin Durant, with different athletes featured for each edition. New this year, 2K says it revamped the gameplay to deliver faster, more responsive experiences for the player. There have been some significant changes to player movements, and there are more skill-based abilities to keep your offense engaged. Shooting has also been changed a bit, thanks to a new “dynamically resizing” shot window. Defensive AI has been bolstered too, hopefully, creating a more immersive and challenging experience overall. You can read more about the new features and changes on 2K’s blog.

If all of that sounds great, you can grab NBA 2K22, in any edition, right now through GameStop. One of the best benefits of buying through GameStop is, thanks to its Flexpay program, you can buy now and pay later. You’ll get your game right now, so you can play it right away, but you don’t have to pay for it all up front. Instead you can take advantage of monthly installments. It’s quick and easy to set up too. Take a look.

What are the NBA 2K22 game editions?

Three of the cover stars for NBA 2K22.

There are 3 different editions this year, including Standard, Anniversary, and a Cross-Gen bundle. There is also a 4th edition, which is exclusive to GameStop. We’ll break those down quickly below. If you’re not sure which one to grab, you’ll be able to see what they include along with the price.

NBA 2K22 Standard Edition – $60 | $70

If you select the Standard edition of the game, you’ll get the full game, along with the following digital items:

  • 5,000 currency
  • 5,000 MyTeam points
  • 10 MyTeam Promo Packs (delivered once per week)
  • MyCareer Skill boosts (one for each type)
  • Gatorade Boosts (one for each type)
  • A Luka Doncic MyPlayer Jersey
  • 95 rated Luka Doncic MyTeam free agent card

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition – $100

If you choose the 75th Anniversary edition, you’ll get the full game plus the following digital items:

  • 100,000 currency
  • 10,000 MyTeam points
  • 10 MyTeam tokens
  • Sapphire MyTeam Cards for Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant
  • 22 MyTeam promo packs (10 right away, and 3 per week for the next 4 weeks)
  • A MyTeam card for a Diamond Jordan Shoe
  • Coach Card MyTeam pack
  • 10 MyCareer Skill Boosts for each type
  • 10 Gatorade Boosts for each type
  • 4 MyPlayer cover athlete T-shirts
  • MyPlayer arm sleeve and backpack
  • A MyPlayer custom-designed skateboard

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Bundle – $80

The Cross-Gen Bundle is digital only, and includes both a current gen and next-gen copy of the game for either PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S. It also includes the following digital content:

  • 5,000 currency
  • 5,000 MyTeam points
  • 10 MyTeam promo packs (once per week)
  • MyCareer skill boosts (one for each type)
  • Gatorade boosts (one for each type)
  • A Luka Doncic MyPlayer jersey
  • 95 rated Luka Doncic MyTeam free agent card

GameStop Exclusive: NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition – $70

There’s also a 4th edition exclusive to GameStop, called the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition, which is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It includes the standard edition of the game, and the following digital items:

  • 5,000 currency
  • 5,000 MyTeam points
  • 10 MyTeam promo packs (once per week)
  • MyCareer skill boosts (one for each type)
  • Gatorade boosts (one for each type)
  • A Luka Doncic MyPlayer jersey
  • 95 rated Luka Doncic MyTeam free agent card

All 4 editions of NBA 2K22 are available to buy from GameStop with free rush shipping so the game will arrive within the next few days. What’s more, you can pay for the game now, in full, as is traditional, or you can use GameStop’s Flexpay service. That allows you to make monthly installments, instead of paying for the whole thing up front, with a down payment of 25%. You’ll still get the game right away, just like if you purchased it normally!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

