NBA 2K22 is set to release on September 10. There are four different editions of the title hitting shelves with six cover athletes spanning across each. The athletes, revealed by PlayStation, are Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kevin Durant. Doncic is featured on both the Standard and Cross-Generation Digital Bundle of the game while the rest of the group will appear on the 75th Anniversary Special Edition.

NBA 2K22 is the newest entry in the long-running series and is keeping traditions, both good and bad, around. 2K Sports is continuing to charge players an extra $10 to upgrade from last-generation console versions of the game.

NBA 2K22‘s Standard Edition can be purchased for $60 on PS44, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch. It’ll cost $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Should players wish to play on both generations of Xbox and PlayStation or want to upgrade in the future from the older hardware, they can pay $80 for the Cross-Generation Digital Bundle.

Players can grab a third special edition featuring WNBA star Candace Parker of Chicago Sky, titled the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition. This makes Parker the first woman cover athlete in NBA 2K history. This version of the game is available exclusively at North American EB Games and Gamestops for PS5 and Series X/S at $70.

The game is also getting a special Standard Edition in Japan featuring the Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura, who is the first Japanese player taken in the first round of an NBA draft.

Finally, the 75th Anniversary Special Edition featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant, and Dirk Nowitzki on the cover, will run for $100 on all platforms. It includes cross-generational access for PlayStation and Xbox adopters.

The 75th edition includes 10,000 MyTeam points, 10 MyTeam tokens, 100,000 Virtual Currency, 10 boosts for each MyCareer skill and Gatorade Boost type, 3 Sapphire MyTeam cards for each Anniversary Edition cover athlete, 22 MyTeam promo packs, the MyPlayer apparel and accessories collection, Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTeam item, and a Coach Card MyTeam pack.

NBA 2k22 will be available on September 10 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

