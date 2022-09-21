 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

2K warns users to beef up cyber security after support team gets hacked

Cristina Alexander
By

Borderlands and BioShock publisher 2K Games has been hacked. The company announced the breach on Wednesday, and it is warning customers to change their passwords and not open any emails from its support page.

The 2K Support Twitter account, which was not affected by the hack, posted the following message, saying that the hacker was sending seemingly legitimate emails to certain players containing malicious links, and strongly advised customers not to click on those emails if they happen to receive them. As a result, the company’s support page has gone offline while it resolves the issue.

Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yKI18eL7mY

&mdash; 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 20, 2022

If customers have clicked on the links already, 2K strongly urged them to immediately reset any passwords stored in their browser, enable multifactor authentication wherever possible, run a reputable anti-virus program, and check their account settings to see that no forwarding settings have been changed. The company then reiterated that it would never ask anyone for their password or other personal information, and apologized for any inconvenience the hack may have caused them.

The breach of 2K’s support is the latest in a series of cyber attacks committed in the last four days. On Saturday night, a hacker compromised Rockstar Games and leaked 90 video clips of development footage for Grand Theft Auto 6 on GTA Forums, causing a storm of controversy. The leaker, who is allegedly part of Lapsus$, is being investigated by the FBI after Uber also came forward confirming that it, too, suffered a cyberattack by the same person. It’s currently unknown who is behind this 2K hack.

Editors' Recommendations

Massive Words with Friends hack exposes 218 million account login details
Hacker
NBA 2K's face-scanning technology protected in landmark court case
2k games wins the right to store and share your physical likeness nba2k face
Steam removes all of Digital Homicide’s games after it sues 100 users
digital homicide removed cropped
Step right up! ‘Carnival Games VR’ is the first virtual reality title for publisher 2K
2ks carnival games vr debuts for headsets in october carnivalgamesvr
Disney Dreamlight Valley and Harvestella make one critical farming mistake
Donald Duck walks through a town in Disney Dreamlight Valley,
Street Fighter 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Chun-Li and Ryu fight in Street Fighter 6.
Early Grand Theft Auto 6 footage reportedly leaks after major Rockstar hack
Michael from Grand Theft Auto V.
Soul Hackers 2 could have been the perfect Game Pass RPG
Soul Hackers 2 cast
How to use Discord on Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X with controller.
Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2022
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
A rolling field near mountains in Middle-earth.
Evil West: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Jesse punching a vampire.
Rockstar says Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks won’t have ‘long-term’ effects on development
Rockstar Teaser Image 2