  1. Gaming

2K wants more on Nintendo Switch after BioShock, Borderlands, XCOM 2 collections

By

Publisher 2K Games, which is set to soon release three collections for the Nintendo Switch, wants more of its games on the console.

BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, and XCOM 2 Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 29, bringing some of 2K’s most popular franchises to the console. The announcement of the ports in a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini in March was accompanied by the message “2K ♡ Switch.”

2K’s chief creative Sami Thessman revealed that the heart symbol was used to make the publisher’s campaign “fresh and exciting,” Nintendo Everything reported, citing the executive’s interview with Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu.

Thessman added that the icons for the games drew inspiration from Nintendo’s aesthetics. “We wanted to go this route so they’d feel right at home, design and atmosphere-wise, to Nintendo fans,” he told Famitsu.

The simultaneous release of the three collections, meanwhile, establishes 2K’s partnership with Nintendo, according to Thessman, adding that Nintendo Switch owners had been requesting for the games to be launched for the console “for some time now.”

Near the end of the interview, Thessman hinted that 2K has more in store for the Nintendo Switch beyond BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, and XCOM 2 Collection, without specifically revealing the publisher’s plans.

“I can’t tell you all about our business strategies, but what I can say is we at 2K consider our relationship with Nintendo to be extremely important. We really want to keep releasing games for Nintendo Switch moving forward.”

More 2K games on Nintendo Switch

Apart from the next entry in the NBA 2K franchise, the publisher has several options in its portfolio for games that may be brought to the Nintendo Switch. One such example is the Mafia Trilogy, which has so far only been confirmed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In addition, with Borderlands Legendary Collection on the way, perhaps Tales from the Borderlands is in the pipeline?

Of course, there is always the possibility that 2K will release new franchises for the Nintendo Switch, though that remains to be seen with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X set to launch later this year.

