Nintendo surprised fans today by releasing a Nintendo Direct Mini packed full of announcements.

The 29-minute video kicked off by revealing that Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will release May 29. The enhanced port of the Wii action role-playing game will also feature a new epilogue titled Future Connected. With a new interface, better graphics ,and remastered music, it looks to live up to its definitive billing. While Nintendo didn’t announce a price, it did say the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set, which comes with a 250-page artbook, will release alongside the port. There is a Best Buy listing for the game at $80, but there’s still no official word from Nintendo.

Nintendo didn’t specify who the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was, but it did narrow down the list of possibilities. The company announced that the next character comes from its fighting game Arms and that the DLC will be announced and released in June.

Not stopping there, Nintendo revealed its beloved Nintendo DS title Clubhouse Games will come to Switch with 51 card and board games, up from the original 42 offered. Clubhouse Games will release June 5, and games like Four-In-A-Row, Texas Hold’em, and Toy Boxing are available to play locally or online.

Several Nintendo-published titles are getting updates as well. The third pack of DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is now available and stars the Fantastic Four taking on Doctor Doom. Those who got their hands on a copy of Ring Fit Adventure before it sold out can enjoy new music from Mario, Splatoon, and The Legend of Zelda thanks to a free update. Animal Crossing: New Horizons just added a seasonal event that will let players participate in Bunny Day from April 1 through 12. Players will be able to find eggs left by Zipper T. Bunny, which can be used to craft special items. Another update will occur in late April when Nintendo adds an Earth Day event.

The Nintendo Direct Mini also unveiled several stealth releases, including a demo for Square Enix’s Bravely Default II. Sega’s remake of Panzer Dragoon is now available as a timed console exclusive starting today for $25. A first-party title called Good Job! was also revealed and released during the video. This $20 cooperative action game has players teaming up to solve puzzles inside an office. Other newly launched titles on Switch include a deep-sea exploration game called Shinsekai: Into the Depths and a port of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

Finally, a number of ports will be coming to Switch later this year. 2K will release three collections on May 29: XCOM 2 Collection (which features all four DLC packs and the War of the Chosen expansion), Borderlands Legendary Collection (which includes the first two titles and The Pre-Sequel), and BioShock: The Collection. A port of the free-to-play mobile hit The Elder Scrolls: Blades will also release this spring. Other titles arriving on the system include Criterion Games’ racing classic Burnout Paradise Remastered, Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, and Atlus’ romantic puzzle game Catherine: Full Body.

Editors' Recommendations