Walmart drops Ninja kitchen appliance deals on blender system and coffee maker

Erica Katherina
By

Whether you’re in the market for a food processor, a blender, or a coffee maker, now’s a great opportunity to score amazing deals from Ninja. Walmart is offering the Mega Kitchen System and the Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System at the discounted price of $140 each. Upgrade your kitchen with reliable equipment that will expand your meal-prep capabilities by taking advantage of these amazing deals.

NINJA MEGA KITCHEN SYSTEM – $140

ninja blender coffee maker kitchen appliances walmart deal system

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System offers all the functions of a full-size food processor, a personal blender, and a high-powered blender in one convenient appliance. It comes packed with a 1,500-watt motor, ensuring optimal performance in handling all your meal- and drink-making needs. It also has three speeds (dough, blend, crush), pulse, and a single-serve function, which offer complete control without the hassle of complicated buttons. From pureeing beans and shredding meat to making smoothies, this versatile machine can do the task in mere seconds.

Included in this kitchen system is a 72-ounce crushing pitcher, an 8-cup food processor, and two 16-ounce cups with lids. Each unit is completely functional with the main base, so there’s no need for space-consuming adapters. All containers and attachments are dishwasher-safe and BPA (bisphenol)-free for your safety and convenience.

With its incredible power, impressive technology, and all-inclusive functionality, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System is definitely a worthwhile investment for your home. Order yours now from Walmart for only $140.

NINJA COFFEE BAR GLASS CARAFE SYSTEM – $140

ninja blender coffee maker kitchen appliances walmart deal

If you are looking for a full coffee house experience without stretching your wallet, you may want to consider the Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System. This coffee maker lets you create an unlimited variety of delicious coffee recipes. It has a built-in frother that transforms cold or hot milk into silky smooth froth in seconds.

This coffee bar comes with six brew sizes, allowing you to brew anything from a single or travel-size cup to a half or full carafe – no pods required. Its Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction technology helps unlock the full flavor potential of your favorite coffee with a variable level of richness. Ninja’s Custom brews are Classic, Rich, and Over Ice, while the Signature Brews include Cafe Forte and Specialty.

Enjoy an array of brewing capabilities with the Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System. Get yours today from Walmart at a discounted price of $140.

