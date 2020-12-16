This Versatile Ninja Mega Blender is a whole $110 cheaper on Amazon today

It looks like most of us will be spending a great deal of time inside this winter, including in the kitchen, which is great news if you like to cook, and a serious challenge if you don’t. Making that mission a whole lot easier are blender deals, like this one from Amazon. Right now, you can get $110 off the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System and Blender. It’s down to $150 from $260, which is a 42% discount. That’s huge.

Our reviewers called the Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender the “most versatile blender” for good reason. This blender negates the need to make a choice between a food processor and a blender, saving you both money and room in your kitchen cupboards and on your counter. If you want a food blending system that can do it all, without a second thought, this is the blender for you.

Here’s the key to the Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender’s magic: It arrives with a huge 72-ounce pitcher, as well as two 16-ounce blend cups. This means that whether you’re making soup for the entire family, or more, or whether you’re just making a morning smoothie or iced coffee, the Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender has you covered (they all fit into the same 1,500-watt blend base).

On top of all this, there’s a food processor bowl, which is music to anyone’s ears who doesn’t want to buy both a blender and a food processor. Having a food processing option can be a saving grace for anyone making dips or sauces, or when it comes to chopping tons of veggies. The Ninja isn’t the quietest blender we’ve ever heard, but its noise is worth the vast array of tasks it can accomplish. It’s perfect for making frozen drinks, pureeing, chopping, mixing dough … you name it!

Underlying the ninja’s utility is an incredibly powerful motor that boasts 2 horsepower of strength. This doesn’t really come into play when you’re using it as a food processor to chop onions (saving you eyes in the process), but when it comes to crushing ice and tougher pureeing tasks, you’ll appreciate it. The two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups come with lids, so if you’re a smoothie or iced coffee drink person you can blend your morning drink, and take it with you on the go, no extra fuss needed.

The Ninja’s parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe; this really is the most versatile and convenient blender on the market.

Make your winter warmer, or at least easier, by investing in a blender that can help with all your kitchen needs, from baking to smoothies to chopping. There are some great blender deals for the holidays, but right now, at Amazon, you can get $110 off the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System and Blender. It’s down to $150 from its regular price of $260, a discount that sounds just delicious.

