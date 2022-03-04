Nintendo Switch gets a rare price cut today

Gaming is a pretty huge industry. One of its biggest parts is handheld gaming, which is surprisingly complex with the new Steam Deck about to enter the scene, crowding an already interesting market, especially given the differences between the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. You’ll probably still want to pick up a Nintendo Switch for one of the best handheld gaming experiences out there, and Digital Trends has managed to snag a great deal from Daily Steals. If you use the Digital Trends code DTSWCH when checking out, you can get the Nintendo Switch for just $280 instead of the retail price of $349, and it comes with free shipping in the U.S.

Of course, calling the Nintendo Switch a handheld console is a bit of a misnomer, considering it comes with a stand that you can dock it with and play games on a TV or monitor. In fact, one of the best parts about the Switch is that you can disconnect the Joy-Con controllers and use them independently of the screen, so you can dock the system and play on your couch if you feel like it. Not only that, but it’s great for families or friends since each Joy-Con can function as a fully-fledged controller, meaning you don’t have to put down the extra cash to get more controllers.

That being said, it is made specifically for handheld gaming, and when you have it up close, the console is a peach, with a 6.2-inch touchscreen display and a resolution of 1280 x 720. Of course, most people who grab the Switch will do so for the games since it’s Nintendo’s main platform. So if you want to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or Super Mario Odyssey, the Switch is the console you need to grab.

Get your Nintendo Switch now through our deal with Daily Steals. Don’t forget to use the Digital Trends code DTSWCH to lower the price from $349 to $280 with free shipping. And if you’re looking for a Switch bundle or games, check out our other Nintendo Switch deals and some Nintendo Switch game deals!

