Whether you scored a new laptop with one of today’s Prime Day deals or you’re using your trusty personal laptop to work from home, no Windows PC setup is complete without some antivirus software to keep you protected. That’s why today’s Norton 360 Prime Day deal is one of the most important deals to jump on if maximum security is on your priority list. Today, Amazon is offering Norton 360 Deluxe for only $20 — yes, you read that right — taking a massive $70 (78%) off its original price of $90. Deals like this seriously do not come around often — and by that we mean, like, never. Scoop this up before Prime Day deals are gone for good.

Why you should buy Norton 360

If you’ve already shopped the HP 2-in-1 laptop deal or this Lenovo Legion 5 laptop deal, then chances are you also need some serious antivirus software to go with it, and that’s where this Norton 360 Prime Day deal comes in. Norton 360 Deluxe delivers threat protection in real time, so that you never have to deal with any malware threats, including ransomware and viruses. Norton was designed with the user in mind, because even while it’s fighting cybercrime, it won’t slow down the performance of your machine.

With Secure VPN, you can browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN while using public Wi-Fi. Better still, using Norton is the equivalent of using bank-grade encryption to keep your information like passwords and bank details secure and private. It also monitors the dark web and will notify you if any of your personal information turns up on the underbelly of the internet.

With 50BG of secure PC cloud backup, you can store and protect all of your most important files just in case you experience data loss due to hard drive failure or lost or stolen devices. Norton uses auto-renewal for your prepaid subscription so you never have to worry about a disruption in your service because you forgot to renew. If it sounds like Norton has seriously thought of everything, it’s because it has.

Take advantage of this Norton 360 Prime Day Deal and download it right away to make sure that your Windows PC has all of the protection it needs so you can keep on working and gaming totally worry-free, especially if you’ve been eyeing some of the best Prime Day laptop deals happening right now.

