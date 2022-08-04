This content was produced in partnership with NVIDIA.

Gone are the days where you have to splurge on an expensive PC, or parts to build one, just to enjoy the latest games. Yes, you can still do that, but you can also utilize a streaming platform to play on just about any device, anywhere. With NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW you get the latest generation of PC gaming on a system of your choosing, all accessible and streaming from the cloud.

GeForce NOW upgrades nearly any device to a powerful gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card or GPU. It delivers 1440p gaming at 120 frames per second on PC and Mac, and immersive gaming sessions in 4K HDR on NVIDIA SHIELD TV. No more obsessing over that frame count. Check it out for yourself below, or keep reading to learn more about how it all works and why you should give it a try.

Why use NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW instead of a traditional rig?

If you already have a rig with decent hardware, capable of playing all modern games, then GeForce NOW probably won’t seem enticing to you up front. But because of how it works, you may opt to use GeForce NOW as an alternative. You see, GeForce NOW allows you to play on any device you wouldn’t normally, including smart TVs, Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and more. You can stream and play AAA games at 60 fps on just about any device. Imagine picking up where you left off during a commute, at a friend’s place, on break, or remotely from any location where there’s internet access available. It means you can keep on gaming even when you leave that beautiful rig of yours behind.

If you don’t already have a powerful gaming rig, and can’t stomach the cost of getting one, listen up because you’re going to like this. Gamers with the Priority membership get access to a premium rig that’s powerful enough to deliver beautiful, cinematic ray-traced graphics with RTX ON gaming at up to 1080p and 60 fps. The maximized RTX 3080 tier takes your gaming to the highest level with exclusive access to an RTX 3080-powered server and 4K resolution gaming at up to 120 frames per second via the PC and Mac applications. So, even if you have to dust off that dingy old laptop or Mac you own, or you just want to game from a Chromebook or a newer Mac GeForce NOW is one of the most convenient ways to make it happen with exceptional performance. It’s not just about being able to play from anywhere, but also being able to play from virtually any device.

Consider for a moment, the Mac owner who swapped to the Apple ecosystem but misses the gaming experience of a PC. Or, the gamers who want to play the latest games, but don’t have 2k+ to drop on a brand new custom rig, pre-built, or a gaming laptop. What if you’re just tired of game updates and keeping track of all the games you own across so many different launchers? GeForce NOW fixes all of those potential issues, because it updates in the cloud over time, so there are no upgrades needed, just a reliable internet connection. You can connect and play games on nearly anything you own, old or new, and you don’t have to worry about meeting minimum specifications for the latest titles. The GeForce NOW servers handle the performance load and stream it directly to you.

Moreover, because you’re not upgrading hardware, buying new systems, or even consoles, it’s a much more affordable option for those on a budget. You don’t have to worry about updating all of your software or games when you get a moment to play either. That’s all done via the cloud on GeForce NOW’s side, so when you’re ready to play, just launch the dedicated app, connect, and off you go!

What’s up with the sessions?

You can start a gaming session from any compatible device so long as you have a reliable internet connection. While that sounds great, you’re probably wondering how it works. Here’s the breakdown:

When you start gaming, that is called a “session.”

You will be connected to the appropriate server and can start gaming right away, utilizing the full power of the remote machine.

For your entire session you can enjoy high-resolution and high-frame-rate gaming with no interruptions, provided you have a reliable internet connection.

At the end of the session, determined by your tier, you will be disconnected from the server.

Starting with the free tier, you only get a one-hour session length each time. You can always rejoin after the session, but how long you have to wait in the queue depends on how busy the GeForce NOW servers are. The next tier, Priority, gives you six-hour sessions, while the RTX 3080 tier supports the maximum eight-hour sessions. So, the longer the session length, the longer you can play each time before potentially entering a queue.

What about the games?

NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW is meant to provide you access to games you already own, and compatible free-to-play games. You also get the latest and greatest titles coming to the service every GFN Thursday, a weekly celebration of the service, new features, the latest news, and much more.

You can see a full list of games available at NVIDIA’s site.

Rig or no rig, GeForce NOW is still great to have

At the end of the day, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW cloud platform is going to allow you to continue gaming anywhere, even while on the go, but not from some underpowered, less-than-stellar portable computer. You get full access to a capable gaming rig, which includes an RTX 3080 if you want one, at 60 to 120 fps, on nearly any device — your smartphone, smart TV, laptop, and more. Playing from a coffee shop? Check. Playing while visiting friends and family? Check. How about playing during some downtime while in class or at work? You can do that too. Don’t have the money to upgrade your custom rig or grab a new pre-built? No problem, you don’t have to worry about specs, you can play from old devices, mobile devices, and much more.

After signing up, all you have to do is log in, choose your game, and off you go. Depending on the tier you’re subscribed to, you’ll get up to eight hours of gaming time before you have to reconnect to the server. And don’t worry, it’s never a surprise — you will receive countdown alerts and warnings to make sure your games are saved before you’re disconnected.

From someone who owns a custom-built PC and spends a lot of time in their office, this service is a real treat to use. Why not at least give it a try now, and see how much you like it?

