This content was produced in partnership with NVIDIA.

Content creation these days tends to take a lot of power, whether you’re streaming live, video editing, creating music, 3D rendering, or something else along those lines. You want a suitably powerful PC that won’t buckle under pressure, and won’t take forever to render or produce content. It’s safe to say, at least in the creative world, you need that power to thrive. But while there are content creators who work out of a studio with an understandably awesome setup, that’s not always the case. Sometimes you need to do the work while you’re away from home or the office, or you just don’t have access to a desktop PC. You should also be able to create anywhere your muse strikes, without limitations. Regardless of where you are, and what you’re doing, choosing the right laptop is going to make a world of difference for your creative experiences. Might we suggest an NVIDIA Studio laptop? The right one will take your content creation to the next level, and we do mean next level.

The know-how, education, and technology needed to create is more accessible than ever, yes, but the power that’s required to make it all happen is increasing. Did you know that over 80% of the most popular creative apps are actually RTX GPU-accelerated? That means if you’re using an older or non-RTX-enabled system, you’re missing out on a lot of performance and functionality, and more time that you could be investing into your creations instead of waiting for rendering to finish. NVIDIA Studio laptops are equipped with NVIDIA RTX GPUs, which makes them perfect for working with modern apps and accelerating 3D, video, and even AI features. That also makes them an excellent candidate for anyone headed back to school, especially if you’re working with technology and computers — such as a computer science major. Video editors, graphic artists, 3D renderers, and content creators all benefit from the increased power too. Those popular creative apps? They’ve all been optimized to run on NVIDIA’s hardware, so you’ll get the most bang for your buck there as well. Of course, there are a few NVIDIA Studio laptop models available, so we’ve done a quick rundown to help you find the best for your situation. If you are creative in any capacity, you should definitely check these out!

What is NVIDIA Studio?

Graphics cards like NVIDIA’s RTX GPUs and the power they provide are essential to creative tasks. NVIDIA Studio is much more than just hardware tucked neatly inside the chassis of a laptop. The platform includes a collection of exclusive and creative apps, and drivers.

Studio laptops come preinstalled with NVIDIA Studio Drivers that are optimized for top creative apps — like Adobe Photoshop, DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and many more — and are extensively tested to deliver maximum reliability. The Studio software suite, exclusively available and free to RTX GPU owners, includes NVIDIA Omniverse for 3D design collaboration, Broadcast for AI-accelerated live streaming voice and video tools, and Canvas for painting beautiful landscapes with AI. NVIDIA’s latest GPUs, and the Studio initiative, make it possible for those AI functions to operate. Creators can check out the weekly In the NVIDIA Studio series to learn more. It’s all about creativity, showcasing featured artists, tips and tricks, and technology demonstrations.

As for hardware, these are purpose-built machines from the world’s leading hardware manufacturers, made from the ground up for these kinds of activities. NVIDIA Studio is one of the best places to launch your creative endeavors or continue them, and you’ll benefit from the exceptional performance and intuitive software experiences you’ve come to expect.

Now that you have a better understanding of NVIDIA Studio, let’s take a closer look at some of the series’ best laptops.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 with RTX 3080 Ti – for 3D animation

With a tagline like “born for creative pros,” this system certainly lives up to its name. The beautiful 16-inch OLED HDR display operates at a 4K resolution (3840 x 2400) and a 16:10 aspect ratio for breathtaking visuals. It pairs nicely with the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. For storage, you can choose up to a 4TB PCIe solid-state drive, and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. Military-grade durability means it’s ideal for travel, and won’t break on you in the field, plus it utilizes Asus IceCool Pro thermal technology to keep things cool and quiet, even under heavy loads. It’s also won a bevy of awards like the 2021 iF Design Award, the 2021 Red Dot Product Design Award, and Computex 2021 d&i award.

MSI Creator Z16P with RTX 3080 Ti – for 3D animation

MSI’s Creator series laptops merge cutting-edge tech with beautiful aesthetics, thanks to a tough yet attractive CNC unibody chassis and plenty of power under the hood. You get the 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor — with 14 cores — an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti up to an RTX 3080 GPU, and DDR5 RAM up to 64GB. This machine is a powerhouse, but the 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display supports a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut with incredible color accuracy and the 16:10 Golden Ratio Display. It looks great, feels great, and will give you everything you need to create, play, and so much more.

Dell XPS 17 with RTX 3060 – for video editing

A large, vibrant, 17-inch, Full HD display (1920 x 1200) with an InfinityEdge design, which means nearly non-existent bezels, running at 60Hz. An 11th-gen Intel Core i7 eight-core processor, with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. A 512GB M.2 PCIe solid-state drive. As you can see, there’s a lot to love about this creative-friendly system. But most importantly it’s NVIDIA RTX-enabled and further empowered by the NVIDIA Studio.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 with RTX 3070 – for video editing

A 15-inch OLED screen. Check. An Intel Core i7 eight-core processor. Check. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with NVIDIA Studio. Check. This is yet another, powerful, and appealing system for creators, players, and anyone else. Of course, it excels at hardware-intensive tasks like rendering, design, and so on. The unique ScreenPad Plus offers a secondary display, and touchscreen, propped at a 9.5-degree angle, below the larger display. It makes for comfortable viewing but also improves productivity by enhancing the screen space available.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with RTX 3050 Ti – for photography and graphic design

Flexibility is the prevailing feature for Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio, but unlike most portable systems, you’re not sacrificing any power here. You’ll get an 11th-gen Intel Core H Series processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and NVIDIA’s second -gen RTX architecture plus NVIDIA Studio support. You can work the way you want, create the way you want, and from just about anywhere. The 14.4-inch PixelSense display is a touchscreen, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid onscreen motion. You can also pair it with the Surface Slim Pen 2, Microsoft’s stylus, to truly unlock more creative potential.

Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X with RTX 3050 – for photography and graphic design

If you’re looking for something that’s ultra thin, lightweight, but still packing a punch, then this NVIDIA Studio laptop is the one. Inside is a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. The 3K PureSight display is 14 inches, touch-enabled, with a 120Hz refresh rate and incredibly narrow bezels. Moreover, the 100% RGB and color support means vibrant colors and solid visuals. Lenovo’s added security, with AI Engine+, keeps your computer locked down, without hindering your quick touch-free logins.

Editors' Recommendations