Grab a 1,000-watt portable power station while it’s $200 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The ONEUP Portable Power Station charging a smartphone.

It’s always a good idea to invest in generator deals, as you don’t want to be caught without one when there’s a power outage, or when you’re heading to a place where there’s no electricity. Reliable, high-capacity generators don’t come cheap, so whenever a retailer is offering a price cut for one, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of the deal. For example, QVC is currently selling the Oneup Portable Power Station for $1,000, $210 off its original price of $1,210, for a discount that’s only available for a very limited time.

The Oneup Portable Power Station offered is by Ecoflow, a brand that appears in Digital Trends’ best portable power stations. This means that you should have no worries about the quality of the product, which has various applications ranging from emergency situations such as blackouts during a storm to outdoor gatherings, such as campfires and backyard barbecues. The 1,000-watt portable generator offers 13 charging ports, namely six 1,600-watt AC outlets, a car outlet, two USB-A 12-watt ports, two USB-A 18-watt fast charging ports, and two USB-C 60-watt ports.

The best portable generators may be charged through various methods, and that’s the case with the Oneup Portable Power Station, which comes with a car charging cable, an AC cable, and a solar charging cable. Its LCD display shows helpful information such as battery percentage, the input and output wattage, and how much time is left for the generator’s charge.

There’s no telling when you’ll find yourself needing electricity, so for your peace of mind, you won’t regret buying the Oneup Portable Power Station. QVC is selling the portable generator at $210 off, bringing its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,210. You don’t have much time left to take advantage of the offer though, so you shouldn’t hesitate. If you want the Oneup Portable Power Station without paying full price, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More generator deals

You don’t always see offers like QVC’s discount for the Oneup Portable Power Station, but there are some alternatives out there if you want to take a look. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best generator deals that are currently available from different retailers.

WITH ON-PAGE COUPON

Jackery Explorer 1000 Power Station and two SolarSaga 100W Solar Charging Panels

$1,399 $1,599
Stay powered up while off the grid with the combination of a Jackery Explorer 1,000-watt portable power station with two SolarSaga 100W solar panels that can fully recharge the power station. more
Buy at Amazon

Sportsman 7,500/6,000-Watt Dual Fuel Powered Portable Generator

$999
Electric-start dual fuel generator with 7,500 watts of starting power and 6,000 watts of continuous power. Runs up to 9 hours on gas at 50% or 5 hours on an LP tank. more
Buy at The Home Depot
With on-page coupon

Puleida Pu600 600W Portable Generator/Power Station

$460 $500
Portable power for camping, tailgating, power outages, and emergencies with 600 watts of juice for your gadgets. Also compatible with a solar panel (sold separately) for recharging in the outdoors. more
Buy at Amazon

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel

$180 $200
This large, foldable solar panel charger is the perfect road trip or blackout companion, letting you juice up your power station without having to rely on any energy source other than the sun. more
Buy at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station

$999 $1,099
This beefy battery can juice up laptops, mini coolers, drones, and other electronics with an AC outlet, DC carport, and two USB-A ports. You can also recharge it with solar panels (sold separately). more
Buy at Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300

$300 $350
A portable power generator that charges with AC, 12V, or even solar panels (not included). Max 300 watts via AC, DC, USB-A, and 12V plugs. Essential in power outages and convenient away from home. more
Buy at Amazon
