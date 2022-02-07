Grab a 1,000-watt portable power station while it’s $200 off

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s always a good idea to invest in generator deals, as you don’t want to be caught without one when there’s a power outage, or when you’re heading to a place where there’s no electricity. Reliable, high-capacity generators don’t come cheap, so whenever a retailer is offering a price cut for one, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of the deal. For example, QVC is currently selling the Oneup Portable Power Station for $1,000, $210 off its original price of $1,210, for a discount that’s only available for a very limited time.

The Oneup Portable Power Station offered is by Ecoflow, a brand that appears in Digital Trends’ best portable power stations. This means that you should have no worries about the quality of the product, which has various applications ranging from emergency situations such as blackouts during a storm to outdoor gatherings, such as campfires and backyard barbecues. The 1,000-watt portable generator offers 13 charging ports, namely six 1,600-watt AC outlets, a car outlet, two USB-A 12-watt ports, two USB-A 18-watt fast charging ports, and two USB-C 60-watt ports.

The best portable generators may be charged through various methods, and that’s the case with the Oneup Portable Power Station, which comes with a car charging cable, an AC cable, and a solar charging cable. Its LCD display shows helpful information such as battery percentage, the input and output wattage, and how much time is left for the generator’s charge.

There’s no telling when you’ll find yourself needing electricity, so for your peace of mind, you won’t regret buying the Oneup Portable Power Station. QVC is selling the portable generator at $210 off, bringing its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,210. You don’t have much time left to take advantage of the offer though, so you shouldn’t hesitate. If you want the Oneup Portable Power Station without paying full price, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

You don’t always see offers like QVC’s discount for the Oneup Portable Power Station, but there are some alternatives out there if you want to take a look. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best generator deals that are currently available from different retailers.

