Digital Trends
Deals

Enthusiast alert: Get up to 67% off Polk Audio LSiM Series speakers at Adorama

Bruce Brown
By

Any time of year is a good time to upgrade your home theater sound system. During the holiday season the deals on high-quality audio components are so compelling it’s tempting to push the button to gift yourself. That’s certainly the case with Adorama‘s Polk LSI Blowout Weekend Sale.

Polk Audio’s LSiM Series is the highly respected brand’s premier line, built for home theater enthusiasts. Polk’s T and Signature Series, for beginners and advanced home theater setups respectively, are sure to please their target users. Polk’s LSiM Series is for discerning customers who only settle for the truest, fullest, clearest sound with today’s high-definition audio.

Top-of-the-line speakers from high-quality brands are admittedly expensive, which is why the Adorama blowout sale of the LSiMs is so attractive. Adorama sells other top speaker brands such as Bose, Klipsch, Sonos, and Yamaha, but with discounts of up to 67 percent on the Polk Audio’s LSiM Series, your decision might have just gotten much simpler.

LSiM704c center channel speaker — $500 off

polk audio lsim series deals pkalsim704c

Your home theater speaker system’s center channel has the most impact on your immersion and enjoyment of a film or TV show, and certainly for understanding what the characters are saying. You won’t have to ask “What did he just say?” with the Polk Audio LSiM704c center channel speaker. The midrange driver and tweeter are enclosed separately for wide, uniform sound disposal so you’ll hear every conversation clearly. If you’re only going to upgrade one component in your sound system, at 67 percent off, the LSiM704c is a great candidate.

Usually priced at $750, the Polk Audio LSiM704c center channel speaker with a midnight mahogany finish is just $250 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale.

Buy Now

LSiM707 floor standing speaker — $1,200 off

polk audio lsim series deals pkalsim707ch

Standing speakers that do double-duty as decorative furniture need to look good as well as sound great. Polk Audio’s LSi M707 scores on both aspects. The LSi M707 is a 4-way system with the tweeter handling the highest of the high frequencies, up to 30,000 Hz. The midrange speaker covers the middle frequencies, the midbass does duty for mid to low frequencies, and the woofer handles just the lowest frequency sound. With each component working only in its optimum range the sound clarity is solid and clean.

Normally priced $2,000, the Polk Audio LSi M707 floor-standing speaker system with Mount Vernon cherry finish is $800 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale.

Buy Now

LSiM703 bookshelf loudspeaker — $500 off

polk audio lsim series deals pkalsm703mvc

Polk Audio’s LSi M703 bookshelf loudspeakers focus on frequency balance with the 3-way driver system consisting of one tweeter, one midrange driver, and a midrange/woofer. Polk uses laser imaging to calculate speaker material combinations to minimize resonance between drivers — the result is low distortion and clear, smooth sound. Unique venting on the back of the speaker enhances low-frequency sounds.

The Polk Audio LSi M703 bookshelf loudspeaker with a Mount Vernon cherry finish is just $300 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale, discounted from its normal $800 price.

Buy Now

LSiM706c center channel speaker — $700 off

polk audio lsim series deals pkalsim706cc

Polk Audio’s LSi M706c center channel speaker system uses four distinct drivers to support on-screen conversation and upfront action audio and effects. Two 6 and 1/2-inch mid-woofer drivers port bass sounds while a 3 and 1/4-inch midrange driver and 1-inch tweeter handle the middle and high frequencies so you’ll understand what the characters on the screen are saying without the detail getting buried by lower frequency noise. Injection-molded rubber surrounds the back of the driver to minimize resonance and increase the system’s lifespan.

Normally priced at $1,200, the Polk Audio LSi M706c center channel speaker with a Mount Vernon cherry finish is marked down to $500 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale.

Buy Now

LSiM705 47″ floor-standing tower — $850 off

polk audio lsim series deals pklsim705b

The Polk Audio’s LSi M705 tower speaker’s dual 5-inch by 7-inch subwoofers with Polk’s unique bass venting and the 5 and 1/4-inch mid-woofer can handle loads of volume without overpowering the ring radiator-style tweeter so that listeners won’t lose out on video dialogue. The bass venting directs the air outside the system without shaking and disrupting the other drivers. Dual subwoofers enable the tower to fill the room and help you feel the audio while the tweeter lets you understand what’s being said.

Instead of the usual $1,500, the black finish Polk Audio LSi M705 floor-standing tower speaker system is $650 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale. This same speaker is also listed below with a Mount Vernon cherry finish.

Buy Now

LSiM705 47″ floor standing tower speaker — $850 off

polk audio lsim series deals pkalsm705mv2

The Polk Audio’s LSi M705 tower speaker’s dual 5-inch by 7-inch subwoofers with Polk’s unique bass venting and the 5 and 1/4-inch mid-woofer can handle loads of volume without overpowering the ring radiator-style tweeter so that listeners won’t lose out on video dialogue. The bass venting directs the air outside the system without shaking and disrupting the other drivers. Dual subwoofers enable the tower to fill the room and help you feel the audio while the tweeter let you understand what’s said.

The Polk Audio LSi M705 floor-standing tower speaker system with Mount Vernon cherry finish is $650 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale, discounted from $1,500. This same speaker is also listed above with a black finish.

Buy Now

LSi M702 F/X surround speakers – pair — $900 off

polk audio lsim series deals pkalsim702

Pick up a pair of Polk Audio LSi M2 F/X surround speakers, each with a 3-way driver system to handle the full range of home theater audio. These surround sound units do much more than just add ambient sound behind home theater seating. By delivering crisp high-frequency sounds, undistorted midrange audio, and distinct bass sound imagery, viewer immersion is enhanced even in large spaces in your home.

Marked down from $1,500, the pair of black gloss Polk Audio LSi M702 F/X surround speakers is just $600 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find 4K TV deals and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best MacBook deals for December 2018
Up Next

Shocking plot twist revealed in leaked 'Destiny 2: Black Armory' cinematic
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

The seven best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2018.
Posted By Caleb Denison
rei cyber week deals on osprey columbia and marmot
Deals

REI’s Cyber Week deals will save you up to 65 percent on top brands

Cyber Week deals are still going strong at REI, with discounts lasting up until this weekend. If you've been meaning to follow REI's mission and hit the outdoors, now is the perfect time to save big on outdoor gear and more.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

The best iPhone deals for December 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for December 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Cyber Monday Extended: Best Cyber Week Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
garmin fitness trackers sport watches fenix 5 lifestyle
Deals

REI slashed the price of the Garmin Fenix 5, but the sale ends today

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a multisport fitness watch, built almost entirely for use with just about any indoor or outdoor activity you can think of. From now until the end of the day on December 1, you can save $150 on a brand new model.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
One Smart Keyboard Pro
Deals

Learn to play piano with the One Smart Keyboard Pro, on sale till Christmas

The piano is relatively easy to get started with, yet difficult to master. If you've been wanting to learn to play, the One Smart Keyboard Pro is the perfect way to do it. This smart piano is on sale for $50 off through Christmas Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll