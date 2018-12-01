Share

Any time of year is a good time to upgrade your home theater sound system. During the holiday season the deals on high-quality audio components are so compelling it’s tempting to push the button to gift yourself. That’s certainly the case with Adorama‘s Polk LSI Blowout Weekend Sale.

Polk Audio’s LSiM Series is the highly respected brand’s premier line, built for home theater enthusiasts. Polk’s T and Signature Series, for beginners and advanced home theater setups respectively, are sure to please their target users. Polk’s LSiM Series is for discerning customers who only settle for the truest, fullest, clearest sound with today’s high-definition audio.

Top-of-the-line speakers from high-quality brands are admittedly expensive, which is why the Adorama blowout sale of the LSiMs is so attractive. Adorama sells other top speaker brands such as Bose, Klipsch, Sonos, and Yamaha, but with discounts of up to 67 percent on the Polk Audio’s LSiM Series, your decision might have just gotten much simpler.

LSiM704c center channel speaker — $500 off

Your home theater speaker system’s center channel has the most impact on your immersion and enjoyment of a film or TV show, and certainly for understanding what the characters are saying. You won’t have to ask “What did he just say?” with the Polk Audio LSiM704c center channel speaker. The midrange driver and tweeter are enclosed separately for wide, uniform sound disposal so you’ll hear every conversation clearly. If you’re only going to upgrade one component in your sound system, at 67 percent off, the LSiM704c is a great candidate.

Usually priced at $750, the Polk Audio LSiM704c center channel speaker with a midnight mahogany finish is just $250 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale.

LSiM707 floor standing speaker — $1,200 off

Standing speakers that do double-duty as decorative furniture need to look good as well as sound great. Polk Audio’s LSi M707 scores on both aspects. The LSi M707 is a 4-way system with the tweeter handling the highest of the high frequencies, up to 30,000 Hz. The midrange speaker covers the middle frequencies, the midbass does duty for mid to low frequencies, and the woofer handles just the lowest frequency sound. With each component working only in its optimum range the sound clarity is solid and clean.

Normally priced $2,000, the Polk Audio LSi M707 floor-standing speaker system with Mount Vernon cherry finish is $800 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale.

LSiM703 bookshelf loudspeaker — $500 off

Polk Audio’s LSi M703 bookshelf loudspeakers focus on frequency balance with the 3-way driver system consisting of one tweeter, one midrange driver, and a midrange/woofer. Polk uses laser imaging to calculate speaker material combinations to minimize resonance between drivers — the result is low distortion and clear, smooth sound. Unique venting on the back of the speaker enhances low-frequency sounds.

The Polk Audio LSi M703 bookshelf loudspeaker with a Mount Vernon cherry finish is just $300 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale, discounted from its normal $800 price.

LSiM706c center channel speaker — $700 off

Polk Audio’s LSi M706c center channel speaker system uses four distinct drivers to support on-screen conversation and upfront action audio and effects. Two 6 and 1/2-inch mid-woofer drivers port bass sounds while a 3 and 1/4-inch midrange driver and 1-inch tweeter handle the middle and high frequencies so you’ll understand what the characters on the screen are saying without the detail getting buried by lower frequency noise. Injection-molded rubber surrounds the back of the driver to minimize resonance and increase the system’s lifespan.

Normally priced at $1,200, the Polk Audio LSi M706c center channel speaker with a Mount Vernon cherry finish is marked down to $500 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale.

The Polk Audio’s LSi M705 tower speaker’s dual 5-inch by 7-inch subwoofers with Polk’s unique bass venting and the 5 and 1/4-inch mid-woofer can handle loads of volume without overpowering the ring radiator-style tweeter so that listeners won’t lose out on video dialogue. The bass venting directs the air outside the system without shaking and disrupting the other drivers. Dual subwoofers enable the tower to fill the room and help you feel the audio while the tweeter lets you understand what’s being said.

Instead of the usual $1,500, the black finish Polk Audio LSi M705 floor-standing tower speaker system is $650 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale. This same speaker is also listed below with a Mount Vernon cherry finish.

The Polk Audio's LSi M705 tower speaker's dual 5-inch by 7-inch subwoofers with Polk's unique bass venting and the 5 and 1/4-inch mid-woofer can handle loads of volume without overpowering the ring radiator-style tweeter so that listeners won't lose out on video dialogue. The bass venting directs the air outside the system without shaking and disrupting the other drivers. Dual subwoofers enable the tower to fill the room and help you feel the audio while the tweeter let you understand what's said.

The Polk Audio LSi M705 floor-standing tower speaker system with Mount Vernon cherry finish is $650 during Adorama's weekend blowout sale, discounted from $1,500.

The Polk Audio LSi M705 floor-standing tower speaker system with Mount Vernon cherry finish is $650 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale, discounted from $1,500. This same speaker is also listed above with a black finish.

Pick up a pair of Polk Audio LSi M2 F/X surround speakers, each with a 3-way driver system to handle the full range of home theater audio. These surround sound units do much more than just add ambient sound behind home theater seating. By delivering crisp high-frequency sounds, undistorted midrange audio, and distinct bass sound imagery, viewer immersion is enhanced even in large spaces in your home.

Marked down from $1,500, the pair of black gloss Polk Audio LSi M702 F/X surround speakers is just $600 during Adorama’s weekend blowout sale.

