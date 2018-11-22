The Razer Black Friday sale is on: Save up to $300 on new gaming gear

Share

Aside from Prime Day, Black Friday weekend is the best time of the year to score big-ticket electronics at deep discounts — and if you’re a gamer who loves deals as much as you love gaming, then Black Friday can be like Christmas-come-early for you. Razer is one of the biggest names in the world of electronics and gaming peripherals, and through Cyber Monday (November 26), a huge lineup of Razer stuff is on sale, from headsets and keyboards to laptops and mobile devices.

Below, we’ve smoked out and highlighted our favorite Razer Black Friday deals that can let you save as much as $300 on some sweet new gaming gear. You can also check out even more Razer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Razer’s Amazon hub.

Razer Kraken Chroma 7.1 V2 gaming headset

The Razer Kraken is an icon in the world of gaming headsets and remains one of the best pairs for the money thanks to its comfortable oversized ear cups, aluminum frame, beefy 50mm drivers, retractable microphone, and compatibility across all gaming systems. The upgrade pick, the Kraken Chroma 7.1 V2, even boasts virtual surround sound, and it’s now on sale at the same price as the standard Kraken Pro V2.

As part of the Razer Black Friday weekend sale, the Kraken Chroma 7.1 V2 with virtual surround sound is on sale for just $50 from Amazon and Best Buy. This saves you 50 percent ($50) through Cyber Monday.

Razer BlackWidow Chroma mechanical gaming keyboard

If you’ve never had the opportunity to enjoy gaming on a clicky, tactile mechanical keyboard, then you’ll be wondering how you ever lived without one once you try it. The Razer BlackWidow X Chroma ranks among the best mechanical models on the market (and is one of our favorites), and it’s the perfect choice for gamers and anyone else looking for a more precise and responsive keyboard.

The BlackWidow Chroma X is a little expensive at its usual price of $150, but the Razer Black Friday sale lets you score one for just $110 from Amazon. The pared-down Tournament Edition, which lacks a numpad but adds a cushioned wrist rest, is also on sale for $100.

Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse

Any PC gamer can tell you the importance of a good mouse, and the Razer DeathAdder Elite is one of the top-rated and best-selling units available today. That’s because it’s simply one of the best, featuring Razer’s excellent build quality, responsive controls, and great ergonomics that make it a joy to use for hours on end.

At its normal price of $70, the DeathAdder Elite isn’t prohibitively expensive but that’s understandably more than many are willing to pay for a PC mouse. These Razer Black Friday deals take 42 percent off of the DeathAdder, however, saving you $30 and knocking the price down to just $40 on Amazon.

Razer Firefly Chroma gaming mouse pad

A good mouse like the DeathAdder is wasted on a crummy mouse pad. A high-quality pad keeps your hand nice and comfortable after hours of gaming, and a well-engineered surface is also necessary for your mouses’ optical sensor to do its thing accurately and without excess drag.

Whether you prefer a hard surface (good for fast mouse movements) or a soft surface (ideal for slower, more precise movements), the RGB-lit Firefly Chroma mouse pad has you covered: Both models are on sale for the Razer Black Friday event, letting you score either one for $35.

Razer Ornata Chroma hybrid gaming keyboard

If you want a more tactile keyboard than your standard rubber membrane but don’t want to shell out $100 or more for a full mechanical, the Razer Ornata is a great alternative. This keyboard features Razer’s signature Chroma RBG backlighting, a leatherette wrist pad, and a unique mecha-membrane design which combines the tactile feel of mechanical key switches with a soft rubber membrane.

This unique hybrid design keeps the Ornata keyboard from being too “clicky” and loud like many mechanical keyboards (if you’re the type that finds that noise to be bothersome). The Razer Ornata isn’t a bad deal at its usual price tag of $100, but Razer Black Friday deals knock 30 percent off, bringing this unique hybrid mechanical/membrane keyboard down to just $70 on Amazon.

Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle

Looking to grab a whole set of Kraken gaming accessories in one handy lot? This package is just for you: The Razer Chroma holiday bundle includes the Cynosa gaming keyboard, Abyssus gaming mouse, and Goliathus mouse pad, giving you all the peripherals you need (minus a headset) in one go.

Each item features Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting, too, so you can fully customize your battle station. All of the accessories in this package would set you back $150 if you bought them individually, but Razer Black Friday deals let you score the whole Razer holiday bundle for just $95 from Walmart, saving you $55 (35 percent).

Razer Phone

Mobile gaming is here to stay, and owing to its huge popularity, we’ve seen a number of new gaming-focused smartphone designs. Razer has even gotten into the action with its own Razer Phone, which is purpose-built for gaming with its vibrant 5.7-inch HD display, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and beefy 8GB of RAM.

The Razer Phone is a flagship-tier device with an MSRP to match and would normally cost you $700. The Razer Black Friday sale knocks a whopping $300 off the price, bringing this Android gaming mobile down to a much more affordable $400 in the Microsoft Store through Cyber Monday.

Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop

Razer makes a number of impressive gaming laptops, but the aptly named Stealth is the unsung hero of the family (yet one of its most popular). The Razer Stealth doesn’t show off with any over-the-top branding or styling like you see on many other gaming computers. The Stealth is simply a sleek, solid laptop, and it’s great for anyone who wants a lightweight laptop for work and play that doesn’t scream “gaming PC!” at everyone in the room.

The Blade Stealth rings in at $1,500 in its standard configuration, but Razer Black Friday deals give it to you for $1,300, saving you $200. This discount is available on Amazon, Newegg, and the Microsoft Store. Razer is also offering discounts on a number of other laptops, too, so feel free to check those out for some more Black Friday gaming deals.

