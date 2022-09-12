 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is 50% off today — only $100

Albert Bassili
By
Profile view of Razer Kiyo Pro webcam on white background.

While this may not be immediately obvious, Razer has quite a lot of streaming-related equipment in its catalog of products. That might come as a surprise for those who are more familiar with the brand’s mice, keyboards, or laptops, but Razer streaming products are pretty good, especially if you’re looking through gaming PC deals for a streaming PC setup. For example, there’s the Razer Kiyo Pro, and Razer even has it discounted down to $100 from $200, a great 50% off deal.

Why you should buy the Razer Kiyo Pro

If you’ve looked at our list of best webcams, you may be more familiar with the Pro’s predecessor, the Kiyo. Well, the Kiyo Pro has a few design changes, with the biggest one being that it uses low-light surveillance camera tech for lighting instead of a ring light, which is an interesting take. How effective the adaptive light tech is will depend on your setup, but for the most part, it should manage to do a good job.

As for the actual specs, you can record 1080p at 60 frames per second, which is about on-par with its main competitors like the Logitech StreamCam and the Logitech Brio, although the latter can also do 4K at 30fps, so if creating 4K content is important to you, that might be something to consider. Field of view options are 103 degrees, 90 degrees, and 80 degrees, which gives you a nice range of options, and the overall image balancing is great out of the box, although you’re handed a lot of customization if you want it.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is a great streaming webcam if you don’t want to deal with a ring light, and with the deal from Razer bringing it down to $100 from its normal $200 price, it’s pretty affordable. Granted, it can’t hit 4K at 30fps like the Logitech Brio, but the Brio is also more expensive on Amazon. Of course, once you’ve picked your favorite webcam for streaming, check out some great gaming deals for other peripheral options and games to play!

Editors' Recommendations

Dell XPS 13 is $500 off in the Dell semi-annual signature sale

A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2022: What to expect in November

best black friday tv deals dt production

Now’s a great time to buy this Alienware gaming PC – save $660

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop ryzen edition on white background.

ExpressVPN Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee

The ExpressVPN logo on a red background.

ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2022?

The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free

amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1

Buy the UFC 279 PPV with ESPN+ now and save $50

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz

NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

This HP gaming PC with RTX 3080 is $750 off today

HP Omen 45L logo on desktop.

FuboTV Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for September 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best Instant Pot deals for September 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1