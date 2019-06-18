Apple drops price cuts on refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones

Share

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or laptop, there are really only two choices available to you: Apple or not Apple. The tech giant offers some of the most popular technology out there, and for many folks, it’s the only brand they’ll buy in the space. Of course, Apple products are notoriously expensive. With the latest Mac Pro costing a whopping $6,000, there are more than a few consumers looking to buy the more affordable last-gen Apple tech. And with discounts on MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches happening on almost every major retailer, there’s really no need to pay full price.

Even Apple’s online storefront has some decent discounts if you know where to look. Assuming you’re okay with buying refurbished, Apple has some pretty solid savings on most of their devices. These products have been looked over by the manufacturer and been restored to essentially the same quality they were brand-new. Apple also offers a one-year warranty on refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones to help sweeten the deal.

Best Refurbished Apple Deals

The refurbished products available from the Apple website tend to fluctuate based on what’s in stock. To help you get a quick view of the best sales going on now, we’ve gathered them here:

Refurbished MacBook and Mac deals

Apple computers are some of the most expensive, so a decent MacBook deal is really the best way to get one at a reasonable price. Refurbished MacBooks from Apple go through a rigorous refurbishment process, and on top of that, they come with Apple’s one-year limited warranty. You can also purchase AppleCare if you feel so inclined, but you don’t have to. With refurbished MacBooks, MacBook Pros, iMacs, and Mac Minis all currently being discounted, now is a great time to pick up a new computer for less. Especially if you’re looking to grab a laptop deal for a new grad.

13.3-inch MacBook Air — $150 off

— $150 off 12-inch MacBook — $200 off

— $200 off Mac Mini — $150 off

— $150 off 13.3-inch MacBook Pro — $200 off

— $200 off 21.5-inch iMac — $130 off

Refurbished iPad deals

iPads and iPad Pros are actually some of the most affordable Apple technologies you can buy. With some of the best iPad deals dropping the price under $250, it’s a lot easier to foot the bill for a tablet than a $1,000 iPhone XS. The online Apple store actually offers some of the best refurbished iPads on the market. Each model comes with the same 1-year warranty as a new iPad, all of the manuals and accessories, and a new battery and outer shell. So essentially, it’s an entirely new device at a more reasonable price.

iPad Mini 4 — $180 off

— $180 off iPad Pro 10.5-inch — $80 off

— $80 off iPad (128GB) — $60 off

— $60 off iPad Pro 9.7 inch — $130 off

Refurbished iPhone deals

Much like the refurbished iPads on this list, the iPhone deals here come with all of the same Apple benefits. A new battery and outer shell, all of the accessories, and a 1-year warranty comes with each device. The only savings currently available are on the iPhone 7 and higher, so if you’re looking for an older generation smartphone, you’re out of luck.

Phone 7 — $70 off

— $70 off iPhone 8 Plus — $70 off

— $70 off iPhone X — $130 off

— $130 off iPhone 7 Plus — $90 off