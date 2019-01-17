REI slashes prices on Suunto, Garmin, and Fitbit Versa smartwatches

Share

As we approach the latter half of January, many folks are beginning to falter on their New Year’s resolutions. Sticking to a new diet, workout regiment, or over-all healthy lifestyle is never an easy task. Unless you have some sort of support system and endless amounts of willpower, the fight for fitness is going to be a struggle. Which is why it can be so beneficial to invest in a decent fitness tracker or smartwatch to aid you in your quest for a better you. With step counting, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more, these devices are a great way to help you monitor your daily activity and track results.

Though fitness trackers and smartwatches can get pretty pricey, REI is offering some seriously sweet discounts on top brands. Right now, you can get a new smartwatch from Fitbit, Suunto, and Garmin for up to 35 percent off its normal price. So if you’re in the market for a fitness tracker, these REI deals make it perfect time to pick one up at an affordable price.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch — $20 off

The Versa is the latest smartwatch to come out of the Fitbit brand, and it’s also the most popular — though only the Fitbit Ionic has built-in GPS. If you’re hoping to buy something similar to an Apple Watch, but with more of a fitness focus, the Fitbit Versa is one of the best options available right now. With smartphone app notifications, text, call, and calendar alerts, this smartwatch is a fully-fledged mobile device.

Constant heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking allows you to keep tabs on your health on the go or via the Fitbit dashboard on your phone. With up to 4 days of battery life, you can go almost a full work week without having to recharge. Water resistance and connected GPS also make it a great companion for running, swimming, or biking. Normally priced at $200, the Fitbit Versa is on sale for just $180 for a limited time.

Suunto Spartan Ultra GPS Watch — $245 off

Though the Versa is a great affordable option, the Suunto Spartan Ultra is way more of a powerhouse. Packed with fitness-focused features, this smartwatch is ideal for swimming, running, biking, and pretty much anything exercise related. With built-in GPS, step tracking, calorie tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and interval training, this device was made to help you reach your goals. However, it isn’t just a fitness watch, it’s also great for any sort of outdoor adventure.

The Spartan Ultra comes with a pressure-based altimeter, GPS maps, and water resistance up to 100 meters. With up to 65 hours of battery life, it won’t last as long as the Fitbit Versa, but it will certainly get the job done while it’s charged. Normally priced at $699, the Suunto Spartan Ultra GPS watch is on sale for just $454 for a limited time.

Though not exactly a smartwatch, the Garmin Vivosport is anything but stupid. It can track calories burned, steps, sleep, and has a wrist-based heart rate sensor. With water resistance up to 50 meters and a pressure based altimeter, it’s a lot more rugged than it looks. It also comes with up to 7 days of battery life, so you’ll only really need to charge it about once a week.

Though it doesn’t have a large OLED screen or a bunch of apps like the Fitbit Versa, the Vivosport actually comes with built-in GPS — which you don’t usually see with this kind of fitness tracker. Normally priced at $170, the Garmin Vivosport is on sale for just $150 at REI.

More Fitness Tracker Deals from REI

If you’re not satisfied with the deals we found above, there are a lot more where that came from. With January in full swing, REI will likely be discounting fitness trackers, smartwatches, and other running gear for the remainder of the month. Here are the rest of the deals we found:

