4K TVs are continuously becoming more powerful each year. We’ve witnessed OLED panels and QLED screens entering the market, but these televisions cost staggering prices. To help you experience 4K even with a tight budget, Walmart is giving out a huge 28% discount on the Samsung UN55NU6900 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 model). From its original price of $528, you can get one today for only $378. This is a fantastic deal, so order now and enjoy a $150 discount.

You can instantly upgrade from your Full HD TV and get four times its resolution with the Samsung UN55NU6900. It carries a powerful 4K UHD Engine that upscales your existing full HD content into a stunning 4K picture quality for a better viewing experience. The PurColor feature can display millions of shades of colors with vibrant and lifelike images that you won’t notice on an HDTV.

This 4K TV model measures 54.5 inches in length and has a display resolution of 2160p. You’ll surely enjoy watching sports and action-packed scenes with its effective refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports the latest HDR10+ feature that adjusts high dynamic range contents into a striking picture quality in every scene. It also has the Gaming Mode function that uses a game enhancer technology so you can play your favorite video games with fluid pictures and cinematic sounds.

The Samsung UN55NU6900 has two HDMI inputs, a single USB port, and built-in Wi-Fi for connecting other media devices. It is also equipped with the Dolby Digital Plus audio system for a completely immersive atmosphere, so it’s great for playing music.

With its slim and stylish design, this TV will bring a modern look in your room. It has a standard remote control to easily navigate the Samsung Smart TV menus and adjust TV functions such as volumes and channels. A single universal guide is also provided to revolutionize the searching experience in finding live TV shows and streaming content on the screen. You can also sync your compatible smartphones to this TV and access your mobile contents on its huge screen.

While it normally sells at $528, Walmart slashed the price of the Samsung UN55NU6900 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 model) by $150, all the way down to an amazing offer of only $378. Get yours today while it lasts.

