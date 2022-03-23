This Samsung Chromebook is only $119 today — save $110

Chromebook deals offer some of the best value around without compromising on usability. On top of that, Chrome OS devices are the ideal student laptop deals because they’re inexpensive, internet-ready, and compatible with the ecosystem of Google-enabled education platforms that many schools use. That’s why we wanted to share this affordable offer for a Chromebook that we found at Walmart. Right now, you can get an 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $119, a huge $110 discount on the regular price of $229. You won’t find a better deal on a Chromebook today! Keep reading to learn more about this laptop.

While it won’t be one of the best Chromebooks around in terms of power, the Samsung Chromebook 4 punches well above its price point. Inside, it’s equipped with an efficient Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which provides enough power for tasks like web browsing, media consumption, and word processing. You also get 4GB of memory — an ample amount for smooth multitasking and running multiple apps on Chrome OS. For storage, you get a speedy 32GB SSD, which combines with the startling fast load times of Chrome OS to ensure quick boot times when opening the laptop.

Because it has such efficient internals, the Samsung Chromebook 4 has exceptional battery life. It lasts for up to 12.5 hours, significantly longer than laptops that are several times more expensive. Because it’s running Chrome OS, you get wide cloud integration for all of your files and applications. All of the syncing and cloud storage is boosted by the gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity. At the front, you get an 11.6-inch display at a 1366 x 768 resolution. It’s not the sharpest display in the world, but considering its compact size, it provides plenty of detail for activities like watching videos and looking at web pages. Since it’s a Chromebook, it has compatibility with the Google for Education catalog, making it the perfect device for kids about to use laptops for the first time.

If this sounds like the ideal laptop for you or your young ones, there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $119 at Walmart. That’s a whopping $110 discount on the regular price of $229. So hit that Buy Now below as soon as you can — there’s no telling when this deal expires!

