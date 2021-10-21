The Samsung Frame TV just got a HUGE price cut for Black Friday

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With the Amazon Black Friday deals underway already, we’ve spotted a fantastic deal on a Samsung 50-inch Frame TV. Right now, you can snap it up for just $900, saving you over $400 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a stylish TV that will look fantastic in your living room, this is the one for you. It’s the kind of discount you simply only see as part of the best Black Friday deals so you won’t want to miss out. Be quick, as stock is sure to be limited at this price.

Offering many of the features you’d see within the best TVs available right now, the Samsung 50-inch Class Frame Series is a gorgeous-looking 4K Smart TV. It’s designed to look like a slim picture frame so it’s perfect for wall mounting in a way that doesn’t look cumbersome or awkward in your living space. For those passionate about how their home looks, this is the ideal TV. That’s further enhanced by the fact that when the TV is switched off, it displays beautiful works of art to continue looking stylish. It’s even possible to purchase new individual pieces of art to display if you’re passionate about a particular look.

As a 4K TV, it’s no slouch either. As a QLED TV, it offers 100% color volume with quantum dot technology which means it looks gorgeous. Using Samsung’s quantum processor 4K means it’s able to upscale brilliantly too. Elsewhere, it has Alexa built in, so you can easily talk to your TV to change channels, open apps, or search for movies and shows, plus you can control your smart home devices easily too.

Everything about the Samsung 50-inch Frame Series oozes class and, right now, you can buy it for $400 off at Amazon for a strictly limited time only. Reduced to just $900, we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price so you’ll want to grab the offer now while you still can.

