  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Samsung Frame TV just got a HUGE price cut for Black Friday

By

With the Amazon Black Friday deals underway already, we’ve spotted a fantastic deal on a Samsung 50-inch Frame TV. Right now, you can snap it up for just $900, saving you over $400 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a stylish TV that will look fantastic in your living room, this is the one for you. It’s the kind of discount you simply only see as part of the best Black Friday deals so you won’t want to miss out. Be quick, as stock is sure to be limited at this price.

Offering many of the features you’d see within the best TVs available right now, the Samsung 50-inch Class Frame Series is a gorgeous-looking 4K Smart TV. It’s designed to look like a slim picture frame so it’s perfect for wall mounting in a way that doesn’t look cumbersome or awkward in your living space. For those passionate about how their home looks, this is the ideal TV. That’s further enhanced by the fact that when the TV is switched off, it displays beautiful works of art to continue looking stylish. It’s even possible to purchase new individual pieces of art to display if you’re passionate about a particular look.

As a 4K TV, it’s no slouch either. As a QLED TV, it offers 100% color volume with quantum dot technology which means it looks gorgeous. Using Samsung’s quantum processor 4K means it’s able to upscale brilliantly too. Elsewhere, it has Alexa built in, so you can easily talk to your TV to change channels, open apps, or search for movies and shows, plus you can control your smart home devices easily too.

Everything about the Samsung 50-inch Frame Series oozes class and, right now, you can buy it for $400 off at Amazon for a strictly limited time only. Reduced to just $900, we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price so you’ll want to grab the offer now while you still can.

More Black Friday TV deals

Not sure if this Samsung TV is for you? We have plenty of other great Samsung TV deals along with the pick of the best Black Friday TV deals too so there’s sure to be something here for your budget and needs.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$700 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$650 $800
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$500 $530
The perfect easy entry into the world of smart TVs, with simple streaming from your favorite services, 4K resolution and HDR, and a gaming mode as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
To get both a big screen and the highest resolution, you can look to this option from LG which comes in at a 75-inch size and with stunning 8K resolution. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best HDMI cables for 2021

The Mediabridge High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

Three doctors with headbands in a scene from Garth Marenghi's Darkplace.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Joe Goldberg from YOU looking creepily out the window at someone.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K review: The Roku stick to get

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best cheap subwoofer deals for October 2021

Best cheap Verizon Fios new customer deals for October 2021

Fios TV Package

Best cheap Vizio TV deals for October 2021

vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

The best Walmart TV deals for October 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best cheap dash cam deals for October 2021: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The best cheap 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for October 2021

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

The 66 best shows on Hulu right now

Michael Keaton sitting on a phone call in a scene from Hulu's Dopesick.

Best server deals for October 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster