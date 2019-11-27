Officially, Black Friday 2019 is still two days away. If you’re looking for Black Friday deals, however, those have already arrived ahead of Thanksgiving. Amazon is dropping prices on just about everything, from Apple iPads to MacBooks and everything in-between. Best Buy and Walmart’s Black Friday sales have also kicked off, and the sales extravaganza is pretty much in full swing. Though some new deals will still arrive tomorrow through Cyber Monday, there are quite a few discounts you can get right now.

Two of the best wireless earbuds on the market are currently being discounted for Amazon Black Friday. Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds are both getting discounts right now, making them quite a bit more affordable. The AirPods are getting the larger discount, but if you’re looking for some cheaper wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy models are still going to be your best bet.

Samsung Galaxy Buds — $117 ($13 off)

For a while there, the AirPods were really the only good pair of earbuds you could get for an affordable price. Samsung changed that with the release of the new Galaxy Buds. We actually liked them enough to give them a nearly perfect 9 out of 10 in our hands-on review. With six hours of battery life, a wireless charging case, and a comfortable fit, we think that these little headphones are the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. The case itself can also be charged with a standard wireless charging pad, offering everything the previous generation of AirPods can do at a more affordable price. Though they don’t quite compete with the AirPods Pro.

These new headphones normally retail for an already affordable $130, but for a limited time, you can actually pick them up for just $117 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $134 ($25 off)

Apple recently released its newest AirPods Pro, but if you’re not looking to spend over $200 on the latest tech, the regular version is still great. With solid wireless reliability, 5 hours of battery life, and a charging case, these headphones are still among the best truly wireless earbuds you can buy. They may not be sweatproof or quite as the Galaxy Buds, but they work great for any iOS user who wants to stick with the Apple brand. It should also be noted that this version of wireless headphones does not come with the wireless charging compatible case.

Normally priced at $159, the Apple AirPods are currently on sale for $134 on Amazon. A $25 discount may not seem like much, but considering we rarely ever see them for less than full price, it’s definitely a good time to pick up a pair.

