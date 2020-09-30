  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is $200 off in this early Prime Day deal

By
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

While many Prime Day deals won’t arrive until October 13, there are plenty of smartphone deals available right now. In fact, in preview of the coming big day Amazon releases some amazing deals, like this one, where you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $200 off. That’s one of the latest, best Android phones available, for only $1,100, down from its regular price of $1,300.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra scored some extremely high marks in the review process, making it one of our Editors’ Choice products: “The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the biggest, most feature-packed Android phone ever made,” said our review. This phone is physically larger than previous Galaxy Notes, and everything it does is bigger.

Let’s start with the screen: A 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 3088 x 1440-pixel resolution, a variable 120Hz refresh rate that’s meant to be noticed. This phone is Samsung’s first to apply Samsung Display’s variable refresh rate technology, which adapts to your phone’s activity (different refresh rates for browsing versus gaming). There’s big sound too: Stereo speakers, one at the top and another at the bottom offering full, undistorted sound.

The camera has been seriously upgraded: it has Samsung’s 108-megapixel 1/1.33-inch sensor; add to that a 12-megapixel periscope zoom with 5x optical and 10x hybrid zoom. This means bright, beautiful pictures and amazing low-light capture as well.

There are amazing internals, like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 128 GB storage space, and 5G capabilities. But there are fantastic externals as well. Take, for example, the S Pen, an absolute gamechanger. With better response times and precise convert-to-text features, you can use it with Samsung Notes and it’s like using a real pen. You can easily make notes or sketches and immediately convert them to MS Word or Powerpoint. It raises this super impressive, super-handy Android phone to an entirely new level.

This is as good as Android phones get, and an Early Prime Day Deal is the right time.  While there are some amazing  Prime Day smartphone deals out there, and even other Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals among the Prime Day Deals we’re already seeing, this one is special.  You can get $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra right now; it’s down to $1,100 from its regular price of $1,300.

