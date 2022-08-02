Save $100 on this 27-inch Samsung QHD gaming monitor today

The best PC games need a great window on the adventure, and if you’re looking to land one of the best monitor deals, the Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is seeing an impressive $100 discount at Best Buy right now. While it typically costs $400, you can currently add it to your gaming setup for just $300. Free shipping is included, and the versatile monitor comes with six free months of security software, a $30 value, as well as three free months of YouTube Premium to help you break it in with some binge-watching.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor

When it comes to taking on the challenges of the newest, most popular, or infinitely replayable PC games, no adventure is complete without one of the best gaming monitors. Samsung makes some of the best monitors available, and its Odyssey lineup is incredibly popular among gamers looking for the best budget monitor options. The Odyssey G5 is a 27-inch QHD option that brings exceptional visual quality to your gaming experience with features like Quad HD, 1440p resolution, and HDR10 technology, which allows you to see a whole new world of detail that you’re often missing out on with other gaming monitors.

The rigors of real-time gaming action and adventure can be a lot for a monitor to handle. Some gaming monitors come in with a refresh rate of 60Hz, but the Odyssey G5 has a supercharged 165Hz refresh rate, which will keep the image from tearing, lagging, or breaking apart, even in the most intense moments of gameplay. It has a lightning-fast response time of just 1 millisecond, and it also has full G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support, which keeps frames from dropping by matching every frame from your graphics card. When it comes to breaking in the Odyssey G5 27-inch QHD gaming monitor, here are 10 games to show off your gaming PC.

Whether you’re looking for something to pair with one of the best gaming desktops or one of the best gaming laptops, the Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is a steal at its current price of $300. This is a $100 savings from its regular price of $400. Free shipping and three free months of YouTube Premium are included.

