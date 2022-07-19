Best Buy just knocked $1,000 off this MASSIVE QLED TV

We have never seen a bigger TV deal than the one Best Buy is currently offering on the Samsung 85″ Neo QLED 4K UHD TV. We mean that both figuratively and literally. This TV is literally one of the biggest 4K TV deals we’ve ever seen. Originally priced at $3,330, Best Buy has discounted this TV from Samsung by $1,000, dropping the total price down to only $2,300. That’s a small price to pay for such a MASSIVE TV deal. (See what we did there?)

While we’ve seen a fair amount of Best Buy TV deals in our day, this is one of the best. This 85-inch TV from Samsung features a neo quantum processor, which upgrades every picture to 4K quality and displays brilliant color, which combines with ultra-dark details to deliver a mesmerizing picture with unmatched clarity. The TV has object-tracking sound, meaning you’ll experience vividly realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action. You can view this 85-inch Samsung from any angle, so no matter where you sit, you have a perfect view of the screen. It features expert calibration, meaning that you’ll get an accurate picture with professional-grade calibration that gives you the closest it gets to true color.

Samsung’s Adaptive Picture gives you an optimized picture with hardly any effort because it has a lighting system that automatically senses, reacts, and adjusts to the brightness of the space you’re in. If you’re a big fan of action movies, you’ll enjoy Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which makes sure that all of your movies, sports, and games are displayed crisply with minimized motion blur. It also has 120Hx, which enhances motion and has incredibly low lag rates so your picture refreshes quicker.

If you are interested in creating the biggest, best home theater experience, you may not need to look any further than the QLED TV deals happening at Best Buy. 85 inches is pretty huge, so you may want to check out our article on how to measure a TV screen to find the perfect size. Don’t miss your chance to save $1,000 on this TV, which was originally $3,300. Bring this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV home today for only $2,300 before this deal disappears.

