Best Buy knocks $500 off massive Samsung and Sony TVs

It’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup, as you’ll be able to take advantage of 4K TV deals to purchase the best possible screen within your budget. If you don’t know where to start your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Best Buy TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts for various brands, including Samsung TV deals and Sony TV deals, so it’s just a matter of figuring out what you want from your 4K TV and how much you’re comfortable spending.

To help narrow down your options, here are two of the best deals that you can get from Best Buy: A $500 discount on the 65-inch Samsung QN90A 4K TV, which brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,200; and a similar $500 discount on the 85-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which also lowers its price to $1,700 from its original price of $2,200. There’s no telling how long these deals will last though, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you think one of them matches your needs.

The Samsung QN90A 4K TV features a 65-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and the brand’s Neo QLED technology, which utilizes thousands of mini-LED backlights and nearly 800 zones of local dimming for excellent brightness and contrast. The 4K TV is powered by Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor 4K, which can upgrade everything you watch to 4K quality, and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate that eliminates motion blur and delivers very low lag rates. This means that the TV is great for gaming as every button press instantly registers on the screen, and it even supports AMD’s FreeSync technology that prevents tearing and stuttering during gameplay.

Your home theater setup will get a much-needed shot of excitement if you purchase the 65-inch Samsung QN90A 4K TV, which is an even more attractive option because Best Buy is selling it at a discount. It’s available from the retailer at $500 off, lowering its price to $1,700 from its original price of $2,200. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you shouldn’t waste time. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Samsung QN90A 4K TV, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If an 85-inch screen will fit in your available space, according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, then you should definitely consider going for the Sony X85J Series 4K TV. Its 85-inch display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike colors and sharp images, with Sony’s 4K X-Reality Pro database upscaling all HD content to near-4K resolution so that you can further maximize the TV. Like the best 4K TVs, the Sony X85J Series 4K TV takes advantage of smart home technology with the Google TV platform, which enables easy access to streaming services, and built-in Google Assistant so that you can control the TV and your other smart home devices through voice commands.

Go as big as you can for your living room’s display with the 85-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which is currently on sale from Best Buy. The retailer has slashed its price by $500, pulling it down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,200. We’re not sure when the offer will end, so there’s no assurance that it will still be available tomorrow. To make sure that you get the Sony X85J Series 4K TV for this special price, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

