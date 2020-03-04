  1. Deals
Need a cheap external hard drive? Samsung T5 Portable SSD is $160 off

An external hard drive is a great way to add extra storage to your computer or bring your data along when you’re on the go. If you’re thinking of buying one, you’re going to want to stick to solid-state drive (SSD) options as they are faster and more efficient than hard disk drives (HDD). The only downside? They can be very expensive. Luckily, we found a huge deal on the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. It’s our current pick as the best overall external hard drive, and right now, you can score up to $160 in savings when you order it on Amazon.

The Samsung T5 Portable comes in four stunning colors and three storage options – 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The biggest discount applies to the 2TB variant, which is now available for $320 instead of the usual $480.

Samsung T5 500GB – $90 ($40 off)

Samsung T5 1TB – $180 ($20 off)

Samsung T5 2TB – $330 ($150 off)

There’s no other portable storage drive that we recommend as highly as the Samsung T5. What makes it leagues ahead of the competition is its enduring quality that budget external hard drives usually lack. It feels like a solid piece of metal and doesn’t have any rattle or shift when you jostle it around. According to Samsung, its robust build can survive drops of up to about six feet. It’s also small enough to fit into your pocket.

If you’re wondering how Samsung managed to pack 500GB to 2TB of storage into such a compact body, it’s all thanks to the brand’s signature V-NAND technology. This tech allows the drive to stack its memory vertically instead of horizontally, fitting more storage into a smaller form factor.

For an external SSD, the Samsung T5 is astonishingly fast. It also offers snappier performance than the previous-generation Samsung T3 and Samsung T1. Its write and read speeds are equally impressive at 486 and 513 megabytes per second, respectively. This means you’ll be able to transfer files back and forth without running into issues as well as watch movies or play games directly from the drive.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD comes with an encryption software suite to ensure that your digital valuables are secure. This software works with both MacOS and Windows, and when set with a strong passphrase, the device becomes almost invulnerable to intrusion. The external drive also features a three-year limited warranty for protection against manufacturer defects for your added peace of mind.

Boasting an appealing design, robust build quality, excellent security, and quick transfer speeds, it’s no surprise why the Samsung T5 Portable SSD ranks highest among the external hard drives on the market. Amazon customers highly recommend it for its portability, material quality, and durability. Don’t miss the chance to score the 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB variant for up to $160 off. Order now while the deal is live.

