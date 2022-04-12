 Skip to main content
Own a Nintendo Switch? Get online and a 128GB microSD for $39

With the immense popularity of Nintendo’s latest console, shoppers are always on the lookout for Nintendo Switch deals. The investment doesn’t end there, though, because in addition to taking advantage of Nintendo Switch game deals, you’ll want to expand the device’s storage and sign up for an online service that will let you further maximize the console’s capabilities. Fortunately, you can get both of them from Amazon in a bundle that includes the 128GB SanDisk microSDXC for the Nintendo Switch and a 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, for a low price of $39 after a $16 discount to its original price of $55.

In Digital Trends’ guide on how to choose a microSD card for the Nintendo Switch, microSDXC is recommended over microSDHC because of their larger capacities, and a UHS class grade for the necessary speed to prevent lag and slowdowns. The SanDisk microSDXC for the Nintendo Switch checks both these boxes, providing extra storage of 128GB, read speeds of up to 100 MB/s, write speeds of up to 90MB/s, and a Mario-themed design to boot.

Signing up for Nintendo Switch Online gives you access to the online multiplayer modes of most Nintendo Switch games, provides the option to back up your save data to the cloud, opens up a library of classic NES and SNES games, and additional perks for members. If you enjoy the membership, you can opt to upgrade with an Expansion Pack that adds a collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, for an even bigger nostalgia boost.

Make the most of your Nintendo Switch by buying a memory card and a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. You can get them both in a bundle that includes the 128GB SanDisk microSDXC for the Nintendo Switch and 12 months of the console’s online service, which is $16 off on Amazon to lower its price to $39 from its original price of $55. The bundle may disappear at any moment, so you have to act fast — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

