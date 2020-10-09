Save $50 on latest iPad Pro 11.0 with this rare early Prime Day deal

If you are looking to take advantage of Prime Day deals to purchase a premium tablet, then you’re in luck. It’s rare to see discounts for newly released Apple products, but they do happen every once in a while. A perfect example is this early Prime Day deal for the Wi-Fi model of the 11-inch, 128GB version of the fourth-generation iPad Pro. The offer, which joins the list of Prime Day iPad deals ahead of the October 13-14 event, cuts $50 off the tablet’s price to take it down to $750 from $800.

Apple, which released the fourth-generation iPad Pro in March, claims that the tablet powered by the A12Z chip is faster and more powerful than most Windows laptops. The latest version of the iPad Pro, however, remains easy to handle with a width of only 5.9mm and weight of only 471 grams. The Liquid Retina IPS screen offers vibrant colors, and the slim 6mm bezels provide just enough of a border so that you won’t accidentally touch the display while holding the tablet.

Apple went all-in with augmented reality for the 2020 iPad Pro. The tablet incorporates a lidar scanner, which is the same technology used by self-driving vehicles to measure distances, and combines that with the Pro camera system that includes a 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultrawide camera to enable new augmented reality experiences.

Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the iPad Pro, though that will depend on what you’re doing on the tablet. Its charging port uses a USB Type-C connector, not the Lightning cable used by iPhones, which opens up more options for where you can plug it in.

The iPad Pro is a valuable machine for students and professionals alike, and the recent iPadOS 14 update introduced more multitasking tools and expanded Apple Pencil support, while also improving several Apple apps for an even better experience.

The 11-inch, fourth-generation iPad Pro was only released seven months ago, so while $50 off might not be much, any discount should be considered a bonus for such a powerful device. The tablet is on sale for only $750, from the original price of $800, so if you are looking for an iPad Pro, you should take advantage of the offer now as it’s unclear how long it will last.

