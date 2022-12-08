 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch Sony TV at $300 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV in the living room.
Sony

If you’ve always wanted to get a massive display in your living room, here’s your chance at enjoying a $300 discount in the process. Walmart is selling the 75-inch Sony X95J Series 4K TV for $1,298, down from its original price of $1,598, in an offer that will surely attract a lot of attention from shoppers. You need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this price cut from the retailer’s Sony TV deals, because we’re not sure until when it will be available.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Sony X95J Series 4K TV

Before you proceed, you need to ask yourself if you’ve got enough space for a 75-inch screen. If our guide on what size TV to buy says so, then the Sony X95J Series 4K TV is highly recommended. It’s powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which understands how you see and hear to create picture with deep blacks, high brightness, and realistic colors. The TV also features XR 4K Upscaling, which improves the quality of all content to 4K quality, as well as an acoustic multi-audio setup that pairs traditional speakers with two slim subwoofers and two sound positioning tweeters.

All of the best TVs in the market are smart TVs, and the Sony X95J Series 4K TV follows suit as it runs on the Google TV platform. Not only does it grant easy access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but it also curates suggestions for more content to watch after analyzing your viewing habits. Sony is one of the best TV brands, but it’s also behind the PlayStation 5, and the Sony X95J Series 4K TV comes with exclusive features that will let you better appreciate the console.

Related

The 75-inch Sony X95J Series 4K TV, a welcome addition to any home theater setup, is currently on sale in Walmart’s TV deals at $300 off, which lowers its price to $1,298 from its sticker price of $1,598. Stocks are moving quickly, so before this offer gets sold out, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately. Buying the 75-inch Sony X95J Series 4K TV right now will also make sure that you’ll receive it before the chaos of the holiday rush begins.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Today’s best deals: TVs, laptops, iPads, robot vacuums and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Perfect for a bedroom or kitchen, this 24-inch Roku TV is under $100
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Watch the World Cup (including the final) for $20 with this deal
United States in the World Cup app.
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Save $70 on the Fitbit Versa 4 when you buy it today
fitbit versa 4 deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle
A perfect gift for Apple fans, AirPods Max are $100 off today
Woman wearing Apple Airpods Max.
Holiday shipping deadlines: Postal dates for delivery by December 25
A person delivering a package to a door with Ring Video Doorbell 4 installed.
Last order dates: Shop by these dates at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
christmas stockings with gifts
You can buy a robot vacuum for $96 today – and you totally should
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Don’t miss this Apple Watch Ultra deal
The yellow circle shows the Apple Watch Ultra is in Low Power Mode.
50-inch Samsung Frame TV is $400 off — but hurry
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Latest iPad is $50 off, with delivery in time for the holidays
Someone using an Apple Pencil with the 10th Gen iPad.