If you’ve always wanted to get a massive display in your living room, here’s your chance at enjoying a $300 discount in the process. Walmart is selling the 75-inch Sony X95J Series 4K TV for $1,298, down from its original price of $1,598, in an offer that will surely attract a lot of attention from shoppers. You need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this price cut from the retailer’s Sony TV deals, because we’re not sure until when it will be available.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Sony X95J Series 4K TV

Before you proceed, you need to ask yourself if you’ve got enough space for a 75-inch screen. If our guide on what size TV to buy says so, then the Sony X95J Series 4K TV is highly recommended. It’s powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which understands how you see and hear to create picture with deep blacks, high brightness, and realistic colors. The TV also features XR 4K Upscaling, which improves the quality of all content to 4K quality, as well as an acoustic multi-audio setup that pairs traditional speakers with two slim subwoofers and two sound positioning tweeters.

All of the best TVs in the market are smart TVs, and the Sony X95J Series 4K TV follows suit as it runs on the Google TV platform. Not only does it grant easy access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but it also curates suggestions for more content to watch after analyzing your viewing habits. Sony is one of the best TV brands, but it’s also behind the PlayStation 5, and the Sony X95J Series 4K TV comes with exclusive features that will let you better appreciate the console.

The 75-inch Sony X95J Series 4K TV, a welcome addition to any home theater setup, is currently on sale in Walmart’s TV deals at $300 off, which lowers its price to $1,298 from its sticker price of $1,598. Stocks are moving quickly, so before this offer gets sold out, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately. Buying the 75-inch Sony X95J Series 4K TV right now will also make sure that you’ll receive it before the chaos of the holiday rush begins.

