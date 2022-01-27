Sony, Jabra, Skullcandy wireless earbuds get huge price cuts

With the ability to take entertainment with us anywhere, we also need the ability to listen to it anywhere. There’s never been a better time to grab a new set of headphones, as Best Buy is staying true to its name and slashing the prices of some of the best in-ear headphones on the market. Three of the top names — Sony, Jabra, and Skullcandy — are all on the list of great headphone deals that await you at Best Buy today, so read onward for details on which headphones are right for you, and which deals are the best to pounce on.

Skullcandy Indy Evo Wireless Headphones — $60, was $70

The Skullcandy Indy Evo wireless headphones are the most affordable set of headphones out there today, but like all of the best headphones, they produce high quality sound that immerses you in your content. These headphones are sweat-resistant and water-resistant, making them a perfect option for gym rats and outdoor adventurers. They offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, and up to 30 hours when paired with the included charging case. Rounding out the features of the Skullcandy Indy Evo wireless headphones are little conveniences such as an incredibly unobtrusive design, Bluetooth 5.0 for easy connectivity with devices, and headset controls that allow you to power on/off, control volume, change music tracks, and answer phone calls. They’re a terrific option for anyone who wants all of the great features you could hope for in a pair of wireless headphones, with a price made to suit just about any budget.

Jabra Elite Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones — $80, was $150

Another great pair of headphones, a pair that rivals the best headphones under $100 even, is the Jabra Elite wireless headphones. These headphones feature active noise cancellation, a great feature to have if you work in a busy office, study in a noisy dorm, or commute within a noisy city. They produce amazing sound quality that can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge, and up to 24 hours when combined with the included charging case. The Jabra Elite wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for easy connectivity with a range of devices that include phones, tablets, computers and home theater systems, while headset controls allow you to control volume, playback, and phone calls. This discount at Best Buy makes the Jabra Elite wireless noise-canceling headphones a must-buy for anyone looking to make a huge value purchase for their listening needs.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones — $250, was $280

Perhaps the best earbuds available at any price, and certainly one of the best Sony headphone deals you’ll find anywhere, the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones are an almost perfect pair of wireless earbuds. They produce amazing sound quality, top-notch battery life, and the included charging case features wireless charging functionality. The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones have been completely redesigned from previous models, with this iteration introducing a sleeker, less chunky appearance, as well as a new standard for noise cancellation. Water resistance, easy pairing with mobile and desktop devices, intuitive touch controls, and a speak-to-chat function round out the top features of the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones. They’re an impressive set of earbuds that become all the more enticing with this discount at Best Buy.

