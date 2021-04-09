  1. Deals

Best cheap Sony headphone deals for April 2021

Sony is one of the best-known brands when it comes to headphones, and it makes some of the most popular options available, especially for commuters and techies. From their exceptional wireless noise-cancelling headphones to durable, water-resistant earbuds, you’ll find an option for every need. But Sony products can be expensive, though you can save yourself some cash with some cheap Sony headphone deals. We’ve searched out the best Sony headphone deals and shared them here to help you pick the perfect pair for you.

Today’s Best Cheap Sony headphone Deals
Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones

$48 $69
In the market for an affordable pair of Sony headphones? The Sony MDRZX110NC are perfect for the budget-friendly audiophile, capable of delivering high quality sound without as much of a premium.
Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

$198
This pair boasts a digital noise cancellation feature and a booming bass response for a totally immersive listening experience. It's also sweat- and splash-proof so it's perfect for workouts.
Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones

$101 $130
A massive 30 hours of battery life gets you through your day and that red-eye flight. Alexa integration lets you start, stop, and control the volume of your favorite tunes or podcast.
Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones

$148
These headphones combine noise cancellation, wireless convenience, and the comfort of a behind-the-neck design. They deliver great sound quality and also work well for calls.
Sony MDRXB50

$50
While the Sony MDRXB50 wired in-ear headphones may not be the latest, they're still up to par when it comes to music quality, especially when the price tag is involved.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

$348
Rated the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones in the market, Sony's flagship model delivers comfort and unmatched quality.
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones

$58
Looking for a cheap pair of wireless headphones that won't die as soon as you leave the house? Enter the Sony WH-CH510, which fold flat and last for up to 35 hours on a single charge.
Sony WF-1000XM3

$230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless ANC earbuds offer everything you'd expect from over-ear headphones but without the hassle, sizing down in both size and price but with all the musical prowess.
SONY MDR-XB950B1/L Blue Wireless Headphones

$150 $180
These funky, colorful headphones have an extra-bassy sound to add some thump to your tunes. They're fun and stylish while still offering great sound.
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

$348
These immensely popular headphones are one generation old, but they still have all the features you need like exceptional sound quality, a built-in microphone, and killer noise cancelling.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

$312 $468
These headphones consistently top "best of tech" lists for their exceptional noise cancelling, solid build, comfort, and great sound - everything you could want in a pair of headphones.
Sony C400 Wireless Behind-Neck in Ear Headphones

$68
Aside from their dynamic sound, these headphones feature a cable management system for neat storage, a neckband design for comfort, and multiple buttons for easy operation.
Sony WH-1000XM4

By far Sony’s most popular headphones among techies are the WH-1000XM4s. These noise-canceling, wireless over-ear headphones are the darlings of road warriors and home office workers everywhere, thanks to their exceptionally comfortable fit, excellent sound quality, and top-notch noise-canceling software. Our review of the WH-1000XM4s gave them almost top scores across the board, pointing out feature like a hefty battery life of up to 30 hours even with noise canceling on, and the DSEE Extreme music upscaling tech to make even highly compressed MP3 or AAC files sound great.

They have an excellent included microphone as well, allowing comfortable conversations even in loud environments, and features like the built-in pressure optimization setting make these ideal for use when traveling, especially in planes. They’re everything you could want in wireless noise-canceling headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM3

If you love the sound of the WH-1000XM4s but the price is just a little too high for you, then you should look for Sony headphone deals on the WH-1000XM3s. These are the predecessors to the WH-1000XM4s, but they have many of the same features and you can often find this model on sale for cheaper.

As we pointed out in our comparison of the WH-1000XM4s and the WH-1000XM3s, the differences between the two models are marginal. The WH-1000XM3s don’t support Bluetooth Multipoint, so you’ll only be able to pair them with one device at a time. And they use slightly older versions of the noise-canceling and audio upscaling software, but the difference between the models is hard to detect even for an audiophile.

Other than that, you’ll find the same comfortable fit, hefty battery life, and fantastic sound and noise canceling on these earlier cans. So if you can find a deal on these, they’ll make a fantastic choice for a pair of cheap Sony headphones.

Sony WF-1000XM3

If you’d prefer a pair of in-ear true wireless buds, the Sony has you covered here as well with the Sony WF-1000XM3. These buds have similarly impressive noise-canceling abilities to their over-ear brethren, but a smaller size and more discreet look for those who want a highly portable, unstated bud.

Despite their compact design, these still offer terrific noise canceling and awesome sound quality. Plus the integrated microphone is great and allows for excellent call quality, so you can comfortably chat as well as listen to music. And speaking of comfort, these buds have soft silicon tips which come in two different thicknesses and three different sizes, so you’ll easily be able to find the right tip to make them a comfortable fit for you.

With eight hours of battery life in the buds and an additional 18 hours of charge in the case, you can easily use these all day and beyond without running out of juice. And we were particularly impressed by the touch controls which offered pause and play functions, skipping tracks, and the ability to access a voice assistant. Plus there’s Sony’s signature ability to temporarily disable noise canceling and allow in sound from outside when you need to hear an announcement or conversation.

Sony WF-SP800N

Sony WF-SP800N
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Finally, if you’re more of the sporty type then you might want to check out Sony’s sport earbuds, the Sony WF-SP800N. These have some similarities to the WF-1000XM3 but a different shape and fit, with a silicon earfin to help them stay in place when you’re moving around. And they hold an impressive 9 hours of battery life in the buds with an additional 13 hours of charge in the case, which is enough to keep even a marathoner going. These have good noise canceling and call quality, too, plus an excellent sound, all wrapped up in a water-resistant IP55 rating.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

