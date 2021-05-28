If you’re looking for a new chair for your home office then the Memorial Day sales have come up with a great chair for you. Right now, Staples has a fantastically stylish yet minimalist chair from Union & Scale available for just $80. That’s a price cut of $50, working out as 38% off the usual price. As always, we’re expecting stock to be pretty limited on this one so if you’re keen to snap this one up, be quick. $50 off is nothing to look away from.

The Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair does everything you could want from a chair at this price point. While it might not feature in our look at the best office chairs, it also costs a lot less than most of them while still offering lots of great functionality. Well designed, this task chair offers tilt tension and tilt lock features that make it easy to recline and relax as and when you might want to. It also has a contoured seat with thick foam padding so you get great lumbar support throughout the day. Worried about overheating? Don’t be. The mesh back on this chair offers cooling comfort so you won’t get sweaty simply by sitting at your desk.

The chair also has a height-adjustable design with fixed arms so you’re suitably secure at all times but still feeling comfortable. While packing in so many features, the Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair still manages to incorporate a space-saving profile so you won’t have to worry if you have limited space in your home office. Its caster wheels mean you can always roll yourself to the other side of the room anyhow.

Ordinarily priced at $130, this Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair is down to just $80 as part of Staples’ Memorial Day sales. As always, we’re expecting stock to fly off the shelves, especially with a massive 38% off such a chair. That means if you want to snap one up, you should do so quickly. There are options available for it to be delivered to you or via 1-hour pick-up depending on how urgently you need it. Just remember to be quick if you want to get the best offer.

