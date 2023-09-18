This content was produced in partnership with Fuego Fino and Vanport.

While Vodka is often delicious in mixed drinks, few blends on the market could be described as smooth. Consistent, maybe, but high-quality, most likely not. But that doesn’t have to be true if you have a bottle of Vanport 1948. It’s smooth, perfectly so, and warms the spirit without burning a hole in your esophagus or ruining your pallet. It’s just right, but perhaps even more interesting is the story behind the brand, the label, and the beverage. In fact, that’s precisely what attracted us to the brand and captured our interest.

In 1948, the year which Vanport was named after, the city of Vanport was flooded. The unfortunate souls caught in the event had their lives changed irrevocably — 15 died, and over 18,000 residents were left homeless — but the survivors also grew to form the heart of the city of Portland. It also gave birth to the generation that started Vanport spirits. Rising from the ashes and espousing their love for the City of Roses, the Vanport team now distills the city’s heart and soul into the refreshing beverage. It’s 100% Oregon-made and distilled right within the city of Portland, as it should be.

How Vanport is evolving fine spirits

From 1942 to 1948, Vanport was the United States’ largest wartime housing development, and many of the residents helped build maritime vessels and war fleets. The site was a beacon for social innovation and a lightning rod for racial integration, especially during that time period. It evolved into the City of Portland, Oregon, and today, the rich history is a core part of the Vanport brand. That passion, spirit, and history are all distilled into the beverage and upholds the brand’s mission to “create a line of spirits like no other,” which rises above all of the rest.

As for how the brand is evolving fine spirits, particularly vodka, it’s one of the smoothest blends you’ll ever experience. You can find a pour of Vanport 1948 at local spots throughout Portland, liquor stores included. But while the brand is steeped in history, the label and bottle are delightfully modern. The unique label was created by Jonathan Gamble, a local Portland artist who’s also created work for HP, Scion, Nike, Adidas, and many other brands. The artwork is truly something to behold. The beverage, however, is something that everyone of age should try.

Vanport lives on

The flood may have ravaged Vanport, but the spirit of its people lives on every day, not just in the beverage but also in how the brand carries on and aspires to its mission. Also bottled in Portland, Oregon, Vanport 1948 is distributed by the first eco-friendly distributor in the United States. To better the environment, the brand has even purchased 300,000 pounds of carbon offsets across a range of projects from the local Oregon Forest to Guatemala.

In support of both the locals and the artisans involved, it makes sense to try, at the very least. You won’t regret it, I certainly don’t. It’s delectable.

