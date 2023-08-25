This content was produced in partnership with Vanport 1948 and Fuego Fino.

Redefining label art and historical engagement with Augmented Reality.

In an era of digital innovation, the Vanport 1948 Vodka brand has emerged as a trailblazer by harnessing the power of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) to breathe life into its label art and delve into the history of the brand. This visionary approach not only enriches the consumer experience but also transforms the way art and design professionals operate, ushering in a new era of creative exploration.

At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative lies the integration of spatial computing technologies that seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds. By leveraging AR, VR, and MR, Vanport 1948 Vodka has ingeniously turned its vodka bottles into interactive gateways, inviting consumers to embark on immersive journeys through time and history.

The focal point of this technological marvel is the brand’s label art. What was once a static canvas has now become a dynamic portal to the past. Through the magic of augmented reality, consumers can use their smartphones or AR devices to scan the label and unlock a gateway to the tragic yet resilient story of the Vanport flood of 1948. This unprecedented approach allows individuals to virtually step into the shoes of those who experienced the flood, gaining a profound understanding of the historical events that shaped the brand’s identity.

Learn More

Going beyond the art

Vanport Label Digital Walk Through

The fusion of technology and history goes beyond the label art. Vanport 1948 Vodka has ingeniously employed virtual reality to transcend the confines of traditional storytelling. Through VR experiences, individuals can not only witness but also actively participate in a digital recreation of the Vanport flood. This level of engagement immerses users in an educational and emotionally resonant encounter, transcending the boundaries of time and geography.

The implications of this endeavor extend far beyond the consumer realm. Art and design professionals find themselves on the cusp of a transformative shift. The convergence of AR, VR, and MR opens a universe of possibilities, enabling designers to experiment, innovate, and create in ways never before imagined. The incorporation of spatial computing technologies challenges the traditional boundaries of design, allowing artists to envision and realize their creations in immersive three-dimensional spaces.

From the artist behind Vanport 1948’s label

“It is not uncommon for me to create art in almost any medium that I can get my hands on, regardless of whether it is art, music, or film. Originally, I wasn’t sure how to present the art for the Vanport 1948 bottle, but I decided to use new technology to create immersion and paint in layers. As a general rule, most of the art is created in a layered format so that it can be navigated in an augmented reality environment. In the way it works, it takes you into Vanport directly through the images embedded in the silhouettes, almost as if you were walking through its history. My art has come to life in a new way because of technology, allowing me to generate it in a way that I have always wanted to and in a way that streamlines the process that I have been looking for. The work has since evolved to include VR as well as traditional media, so it’s a lot more tactile and hands-on I will continue to do so. With my abilities to bring to life their ideas, my clients now love what I do,” says Kiew Nikkon, the Artist behind the Vanport 1948 label.

In conclusion, the Vanport 1948 Vodka brand’s utilization of augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of technology, history, and creativity. Through the integration of these spatial computing technologies, the brand redefines label art, historical engagement, and the very fabric of how art and design professionals operate. As consumers are invited to step into history and experience the past, the boundaries between reality and imagination blur, leaving an indelible mark on the world of spirits and design alike.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations