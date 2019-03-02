Share

The Apple Watch comes with a whole host of great features: Step tracking, smartphone notifications, and water resistance just to name a few. With the Series 3 and Series 4 dominating the smartwatch industry, it’s no surprise so many people are waiting for a solid Apple Watch deal to arise to snatch one up for themselves. The steep price tag on Apple tech ensures you get what you pay for, but what if all you’re looking for is a cheap, no-nonsense smartwatch for kids?

Children are getting introduced to technology at a younger and younger age each year. Smart wearables, smartphones, and tablets have become so ingrained in our everyday lifestyle, that it’s difficult to imagine life without them. Which is why brands like Vtech have started creating smartwatches designed specifically with kids in mind. Though the Vtech Kidizoom doesn’t come with WatchOS, heart rate monitoring, GPS connectivity, or a dual-core S3 processor, it does have a surprisingly wide range of features for kids to enjoy.

The Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 lets kids take pictures and videos, play games, and tell time all from a touchscreen. It also features over 55 digital and analog customizable watch faces designed to help kids learn to tell time. With 2 built-in cameras, they can capture images, action videos, and can even turn selfies into customized watch faces using the Silly Yourself app. The image quality isn’t the best, coming in at a resolution of just 320 by 240, but such a small file size allows kids to store even more photos. With 256MB of storage, this watch can save up to 1600 photos or 11 one-minute videos.

While the Vtech Kidizoom has a lot of great features that kids can enjoy, it also comes with a few benefits for parents as well. Games like Monster Catcher, which use the camera, utilize augmented reality to help kids run around and capture monsters in the real world. The motion sensor also allows for step tracking, encouraging play and a healthier lifestyle. The smartwatch itself is splashproof and sweatproof, meaning you won’t need to worry too much about the watch getting destroyed by rain or activities.

One of the greatest benefits of this smartwatch for kids is the price. If you want the newest Apple Watch for yourself, it’s going to cost you around $400, but if you want this stripped down smartwatch for your child, it costs less than $50. Normally priced at around $60, Walmart is currently having a sale that drops the price to just $45 for a limited time.

More Smartwatch Deals

There are a lot of smartwatches out there and almost always some great discounts to be had on them. If you’re just in the market for some of the best wearables for kids, there are a few extra deals out there, but the real savings are on adult smartwatches. Samsung, Fossil, Garmin, and Kate Spade are all offering some very solid discounts right now. Here are all of the best deals we could find from Amazon and Walmart:

Looking for more smartwatch deals? Find cheap smartwatches, Fitbit alternatives, and more from our curated deals page.