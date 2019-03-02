Digital Trends
Deals

It’s no Apple Watch, but the Vtech Kidizoom is a cheap smartwatch for kids

Jacob Kienlen
By
vtech kidizoom cheap smartwatch for kids vt

The Apple Watch comes with a whole host of great features: Step tracking, smartphone notifications, and water resistance just to name a few. With the Series 3 and Series 4 dominating the smartwatch industry, it’s no surprise so many people are waiting for a solid Apple Watch deal to arise to snatch one up for themselves. The steep price tag on Apple tech ensures you get what you pay for, but what if all you’re looking for is a cheap, no-nonsense smartwatch for kids?

Children are getting introduced to technology at a younger and younger age each year. Smart wearables, smartphones, and tablets have become so ingrained in our everyday lifestyle, that it’s difficult to imagine life without them. Which is why brands like Vtech have started creating smartwatches designed specifically with kids in mind. Though the Vtech Kidizoom doesn’t come with WatchOS, heart rate monitoring, GPS connectivity, or a dual-core S3 processor, it does have a surprisingly wide range of features for kids to enjoy.

The Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 lets kids take pictures and videos, play games, and tell time all from a touchscreen. It also features over 55 digital and analog customizable watch faces designed to help kids learn to tell time. With 2 built-in cameras, they can capture images, action videos, and can even turn selfies into customized watch faces using the Silly Yourself app. The image quality isn’t the best, coming in at a resolution of just 320 by 240, but such a small file size allows kids to store even more photos. With 256MB of storage, this watch can save up to 1600 photos or 11 one-minute videos.

While the Vtech Kidizoom has a lot of great features that kids can enjoy, it also comes with a few benefits for parents as well. Games like Monster Catcher, which use the camera, utilize augmented reality to help kids run around and capture monsters in the real world. The motion sensor also allows for step tracking, encouraging play and a healthier lifestyle. The smartwatch itself is splashproof and sweatproof, meaning you won’t need to worry too much about the watch getting destroyed by rain or activities.

One of the greatest benefits of this smartwatch for kids is the price. If you want the newest Apple Watch for yourself, it’s going to cost you around $400, but if you want this stripped down smartwatch for your child, it costs less than $50. Normally priced at around $60, Walmart is currently having a sale that drops the price to just $45 for a limited time.

More Smartwatch Deals

There are a lot of smartwatches out there and almost always some great discounts to be had on them. If you’re just in the market for some of the best wearables for kids, there are a few extra deals out there, but the real savings are on adult smartwatches. Samsung, Fossil, Garmin, and Kate Spade are all offering some very solid discounts right now. Here are all of the best deals we could find from Amazon and Walmart:

Looking for more smartwatch deals? Find cheap smartwatches, Fitbit alternatives, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Nokia 9 PureView vs. iPhone XR: Can HMD Global take on Apple?
Macbook Air (2018) Review
News

Amazon’s latest sale takes up to $200 off the price of the 2018 MacBook Air

You can now get up to $200 off the price of the newest 2018 MacBook Air at the popular online retailer Amazon, which knocks down the cost on some configurations to as low as $1,050. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
garmin vivofit 3 activity tracker dtdeals
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Garmin Vivofit 3 and Fenix 5 smartwatches

Walmart is currently dropping prices on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. So if you're looking to add some tech to your wrist, these savings make it slightly more affordable for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for March 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart google home deals bundles hub lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Google Home devices and bundles

Walmart continues to offer appealing discounts and deals on Google Home devices and bundles. Save on Google Home, Google Home Hub, Google Home Mini 2-pack, and the Google Smart TV Kit including a Google Home Mini and a Chromecast device.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wireless chargers samsung galaxy s10 deals iotte featured
Deals

Charge your Samsung Galaxy S10 with these 5 discounted wireless chargers

The Samsung Galaxy S10 just dropped a week ago. If you're lucky enough to have upgraded to the newest Android phone you're going to need a quality wireless charger for it. Amazon is discounting these wireless chargers for a limited time so…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ASUS RoG G501JW DS71 back logo 2
Computing

Save $400 on the slim-bezel ROG Strix Hero II gaming laptop

If you've been thinking of buying a new gaming PC recently, you might want to consider heading to Walmart. It is currently running sales on some great gaming laptops, cutting pricing on the ROG Strix Hero II, the HP Omen 15, and more.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
walmart xerox phaser laser printer deal 6022
Photography

Save $130 on this speedy color laser printer from Xerox

Walmart is currently selling the Xerox Phaser 6022 printer for just $149, a full $130 off of the regular retail price for a savings of about 47 percent. The non-nonsense color laser printer is perfect for the small or medium office.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart smart scale deal excelvan
Deals

These discounted smart scales from Walmart will have you spring break ready

With spring break around the corner a smart scale can track your health metrics for you, including including weight, BMI, fat ratio, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, and more. And now Walmart is slashing prices on smart scales for a…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Beats Studio wireless headphones
Deals

Score a pair of Beats Studio wireless headphones for just $130

Beats headphones typically come with pretty steep price tags. If you’ve been looking to score a pair now, however, then now’s your chance: iTechDeals has the wireless Beats Studio headphones on sale for just $130 for a short time.
Posted By Lucas Coll