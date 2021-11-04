Walmart Black Friday deals are underway thanks to the retailer’s first Black Friday Deals for Days event starting today. Some of the very best Black Friday deals are here already with huge discounts on Chromebooks, robot vacuums, headphones, and much more.

Don’t forget that Walmart+ customers can shop Black Friday deals four hours earlier than anyone else. This is the ideal time to sign up for Walmart+ so you can save big before anyone else. For now, let’s take a look at the best offers out there.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker — $35, was $67

Offering much of what you would expect from the best coffee makers, the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a breeze to use. It’s able to brew multiple cup sizes covering 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups, and it can brew up a great cup of Joe in under a minute. A compact, multi-cup 36-ounce reservoir makes refilling easy with a smart start button ensuring that the coffee maker does all the hard work for you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $59, was $90

Simple to use with fantastic battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are super appealing right now at only $59. These are easily some of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals available right now. For the money, you get stylish earbuds that can isolate you from distracting noises for up to 11 hours on a single charge. Premium sound by AKG means they sound great too with fantastic dynamic range and sound accuracy. If these don’t appeal, there are plenty of other Black Friday headphone deals out there too.

Samsung Chromebook — $87, was $285

Rivaling the best Chromebooks, this Samsung Chromebook offers a lot for its super low price. We can’t really see any other Black Friday Chromebook deals to match it right now. You get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of SSD storage, plus an 11.6-inch display. It’s a stylish Chromebook too that still packs in a full-sized keyboard and over 12 hours of battery life despite being so slim.

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum — $99, was $212

The best robot vacuums make life easier, just like this Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum. It offers 1,500Pa suction power with BoostIQ technology for those stubborn spots of dirt. It’s smart enough to avoid falling down stairs and other issues with brushes that are suitable for both carpets and hard floors. In addition, app compatibility means you can easily instruct it to do navigate your home manually or you can leave it to do its thing solo.

HP Chromebook x360 — $179, was $299

This HP Chromebook x360 offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory plus 64GB of eMMC storage. Best of all though is its 360-degree geared hinge that turns it into a 2-in-1 device so you can also use it as a tablet courtesy of the 14-inch touchscreen. It’s ideal for more hands-on work with a battery life of over 13 hours meaning it’ll last you all day long without an issue. For those that can’t decide between a laptop or tablet, this is the ideal purchase.

Nothing standing out for you right now? Don’t worry, more deals are coming. The second Black Friday Deals for Days event starts on November 11 at 7 p.m. ET and readers can review all upcoming deals here to find out more about what to expect.

