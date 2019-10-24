If you’ve been pushing or pulling an old vacuum around the house, a new cordless stick vacuums or robot vacuums may be in order. Walmart dropped the prices on an appealing selection of robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacs, and upright vacuum cleaners from top brands including Dyson, Shark, iRobot Roomba, Eufy Robovac, and Black and Decker.

We’ve found the best discounts from Walmart on upright vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and robotic vacs and gathered them in one post. Whether you need to replace a worn-out vacuum or want to add an additional tool to your household cleaning arsenal, these nine deals can help you save up to $110.

Cordless stick vacuums

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum — $55 off



Dyson’s V7 Motorhead has the most basic toolset in the V7 family that also includes the Dyson V7 Animal and V7 Absolute. The V7 Motorhead comes with a combination cleaning tool and a crevice tool. You can switch between handheld and stick mode quickly by twisting the vacuum stick. The V7 Motorhead runs for up to 30 minutes of actual vacuuming time between recharges. The V7’s direct-drive cleaner head is 75% more powerful than the earlier Dyson V6. You can empty the dust bin quickly and hygienically, never needing to touch the dirt or debris.

Normally $279, the Dyson V7 Motorhead is $224 in this sale. If you want a powerful and versatile Dyson model, take advantage of this discounted price.

Shark Ion F60 Cord-Free Multiflex Vacuum (IF250) — $50 off

The Shark Ion F60 cordless vacuum runs for up to 60 minutes using two removable batteries, up to 80 minutes in handheld mode. The F60 converts to a handheld vacuum easily and comes with an 8-inch crevice tool, an upholstery tool, and a charging/docking station.

Normally priced at $399, The Shark Ion F60 cordless vacuum is discounted to $349 for this sale. If you want to maximize cleaning with the ability to charge a depleted battery while using the vacuum, this is a good chance to save.

Black+Decker Smartech Cordless Lithium 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum, HFEJ415JWMF22 — $50 off

The expensive deal on a combination stick and handheld vac, the Black and Decker Smartech cordless model has swivel steering to navigate around furniture easily. This vacuum also senses floor changes, battery charge level, and filter blockage.

Usually $148, Black and Decker’s Smartech Cordless Stick Vacuum is cut to $98 during this sale. If you want a dual mode cordless vacuum without spending a lot of money, this convertible vacuum is a good deal.

Robot vacuums

Shark Ion RV700 Robot Vacuum — $100 off



The Shark Ion RV700 robot vacuum has a low-profile design to get under furniture. It uses smart sensor technology to move around your home, automatically adjust power as needed for different surfaces. The Shark runs up to one hour per charge and returns to its charging dock when battery power gets low. You can use included boundary strips to keep the vacuum from entering areas you wish to isolate.

Ordinarily $299, the Shark Ion RV700 is $199 in this sale. If you want a robot vacuum that cleans your floors with little fuss, this model is an excellent choice.

Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum — $50 off



Eufy’s Wi-Fi-connected RoboVac 25C runs for up to 100 minutes per charge and uses BoostIQ technology to call on extra power if it senses an extra messy or stubborn dirt or debris. You can control the RoboVac25 with the Eufy mobile app or by voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Regularly priced $250, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is just $200 for this sale, an excellent deal.

Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum — $69 off



The Roomba 680 is one of iRobot’s most popular robotic vacuums. The 680 has a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes. You can schedule the Roomba 680 to run up to seven times a week using its dirt detection system to use extra suction power as needed.

Normally priced at $299, the Roomba 680 is just $230 during this sale. If you want a solid performing robot vacuum from the pioneer in the home robotic vacuuming industry, this is a great opportunity.

Upright vacuums

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner — $100 off



The Dyson Ball Multi-Floor 2 upright corded vacuum cleaner brings unlimited running time and a powerful motor to the business of cleaning your floors. The ball design helps with maneuverability, and the self-adjusting cleaner head automatically cleans all floor types.

Usually $400, the Dyson Ball Multi-Floor 2 is just $300 in this sale. If you want a powerful upright that’s easy to move around your home, this is an excellent deal.

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum — $110 off



The Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head that seals in various floor surfaces for thorough cleaning. The Light Ball model also has a wand and hose that releases quickly to clean high in your rooms and to reach under furniture. This model also has whole-machine HEPA air filtration to trap allergens and bacteria.

Normally priced at $349, the Dyson Light Multifloor Bagless Upright is discounted to $239 for this sale. If you want a versatile upright vacuum that can help keep your home’s air clean while it cleans your floors, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Shark Navigator Swivel Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner – NV46 — $33 off



Lightweight at less than 15 pounds, the Shark Navigator Swivel Plus Upright Vacuum moves easily around furniture and obstacles. The Navigator Swivel Plus has an extra-large dust cup so you can keep cleaning without stopping. This model includes a dusting brush, a crevice tool, an extension wand, and a wide pet upholstery tool.

Normally at $149, the Shark Navigator Swivel Plus Upright Vacuum is just $116 during this sale. If you want a powerful but lightweight upright vacuum cleaner that doesn’t break the bank, this model is an excellent choice.

