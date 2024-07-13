 Skip to main content
Best Dyson Prime Day deals: vacuums, fans, hair care on sale

By
Thanks to Dyson being a highly sought after brand, there are plenty of Prime Day deals relating to the brand. So many that we’ve focused specifically on the best Dyson Prime Day deals below. That means tons of great vacuum deals but also deals on Dyson fans, and hair care products. Here’s what you can find in the Dyson Prime Day deals, along with some key advice on what to think about before buying any of them. You’ll soon find great ways to save on excellent home equipment.

Best Dyson cordless vacuum Prime Day deals

Snapping up one of the best cordless vacuum is a smart move for anyone keen to keep their home clean and tidy with the minimum amount of hassle. In particular, these Dyson cordless vacuum Prime Day deals are truly worth your time as the brand makes devices with powerful suction and features dedicated to pulling up hair like nothing else. Dyson cordless vacuums can be expensive but they’re a worthy investment as they’re built to last and work fantastically. Here are all the best Dyson cordless vacuum Prime Day deals currently available.

  • Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum —
  • Dyson V8 cordless vacuum —
  • Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum —
  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ cordless vacuum —
  • Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum —
  • Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum —

Best Dyson fan Prime Day deals

Dyson has used its technology to also make some of the best fans around. Combining fan technology with an air purifier is also a great move by Dyson so there’s something for everyone here. Again, we’re talking premium prices so these Dyson fan Prime Day deals do a lot to sweeten the blow on your wallet.

  • Dyson TP10 Purifier —
  • Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool —
  • Dyson HP7A Hot+Cool —
  • Dyson HP07 Hot+Cool —
  • Dyson PH03 Purifier Humidify+Cool —
  • Dyson BP03 Purifier Big+Quiet —

Best Dyson hair care Prime Day deals

The Dyson Corrale and Dyson Supersonic are great for keeping your hair looking good as well as ensuring you can style it just how you like it. Again, we’re talking pricey purchases but perfect gifts that are built to last. Here are the best Dyson hair care Prime Day deals below.

  • Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (refurbished) —
  • Dyson Airstrait hair straightener —
  • Dyson Airwrap multi-styler (refurbished) —

How to choose Dyson products on Prime Day

So, you’re thinking about buying Dyson products this Prime Day. First of all, you really need to think about what you plan on buying. What are you looking for? Are you trying to make your home cleaner, your hair look better, or simply keep cool in the summer? Questions don’t get much bigger than these but as a follow-up, you need to think about how much you can afford. Dyson products are rarely cheap but you can spend a ton of cash on everything it makes. Budget accordingly. Consider all of these as investments for the future as Dyson stuff is built to last.

When it comes to Dyson vacuum cleaners, why do you need one? It’s important to think about the size of your home as well as who lives in it. If you have a small apartment then a cordless vacuum will be a great bet. They can easily be stored away plus the battery life won’t be an issue when dealing with somewhere small. Odds are you’ll be mostly doing top-up vacuums so the convenience that comes from a cordless vacuum is huge. If you have a large home, a corded vacuum cleaner may be better as it means you can cover the whole home without worrying about battery life. Sure, battery life should be fine even in a big home, but there’s peace of mind in going corded here, especially if you’re prone to forgetting to recharge your vacuum cleaner.

You also need to think about pet hair. If you have pets, go for a Dyson vacuum cleaner focused on pet hair removal. It’s generally better at detangling hair so you’ll be delighted you went with one of those models.

For other Dyson products, if you get too hot too often, buy a Dyson fan. It’s as simple as that. The only thing to think about here is if you also want the benefits of an air purifier which is a sweet bonus.

And hair care? If you’re passionate about having your hair looking perfect every time, you know what to do. Whether drying it or styling it, Dyson products are pretty unrivalled here.

How we chose these Dyson Prime Day deals

We spend our days seeking out the best deals. That means we’re not just figuring it out when it comes to Prime Day deals. Instead, all year around, we know what constitutes a great deal and what should be avoided. Pretty much all Dyson Prime Day deals are worth paying attention to but it’s worth bearing in mind that some can be more incremental than others. We’ve focused on the absolute best deals rather than anything that you might see at other times of the year. That way, you get the best value and you’ll feel good about what you’ve purchased.

Besides focusing on the price, we also consider the quality of the item. With Dyson, pretty much everything is very well made, but there are some ageing models around. We’re keeping a steady eye on the latest vacuum cleaners and fans, because the best deals are those which combine a great price and the latest tech.

By combining our expert knowledge of tech with our experience with seeking deals, you can trust in everything you find here. We update the prices regularly with any newer deals we find too so that you always reap the biggest savings by clicking on any of the links contained here.

