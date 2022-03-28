  1. Deals
This 4TB external hard drive just had its price slashed by $65

Aaron Mamiit
By
Western Digital Elements Portable External Hard Drive
Western Digital

When looking for bargains from desktop computer deals and laptop deals, you might end up buying a device with a storage capacity that’s not enough for all your software and files. If that’s the case, or if you’re starting to run out of space in your current machine, you should probably check out these external hard drive deals. These products will provide extra storage space that you can bring with you everywhere, and you can take advantage of discounts so that you can get one for cheap. For example, Best Buy is selling the Western Digital Easystore 4TB external hard drive for just $85, after a $65 discount from its original price of $150.

Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy an external hard drive places storage capacity as the most important specification to consider, and you’ll have a lot of space for your documents, pictures, videos, music, and other types of files with the 4TB capacity of the Western Digital Easystore. The external hard drive is compatible with both Windows and MacOS computers, and while it uses a USB 3.0 interface to easily connect to devices, it’s also backward compatible with USB 2.0.

The best external hard drives don’t just provide extra storage space for your files though, as they also serve as valuable backups for your precious data. The Western Digital Easystore external hard drive features automatic backup options, allowing you to use compatible software to upload your files to online servers. You can also use Western Digital’s WD Backup software with the external hard drive, which allows you to set hourly, daily, or monthly schedules for automatic backups to the cloud.

If your computer’s got a small hard drive, or if you’re working with large files such as videos, you’ll need the Western Digital Easystore 4TB external hard drive. It’s available for an affordable price of $85 from Best Buy, as the retailer slashed its original price of $150 by $65. If you’re interested, you have to hurry because there’s not much time left on the deal. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get the Western Digital Easystore 4TB external hard drive for much cheaper than usual.

