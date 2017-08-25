7 Wi-Fi router deals to boost your internet speeds and save you up to $100

Routers have a thankless but vital job: Taking your wired internet connection and converting the signal to a wireless one to transmit data over Wi-Fi. This is something that most of us probably take for granted, and while routers aren’t the most thrilling pieces of technology, an old or low-quality unit can bottleneck your connection, create dead zones in your house, and cause congestion when multiple people are connected to the network at once. If your wireless network is suffering from any of these problems, then it just might be time for a new router.

Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of awesome Wi-Fi router deals across a wide spectrum of speeds and price points, including our own all-time favorite model. These offers can save you as much as $100, and you’ll save even more money over the long term by not having to pay equipment rental fees to your ISP. In fact, if you’re paying these fees, then most of these routers will likely pay for themselves within a year – along with improving your wireless internet connection speeds and stability.

Linksys EA2750 N600 router If you’re still using the router supplied by your internet service provider, chances are it’s a fairly basic model that utilizes N150 or N300 Wi-Fi – meaning your speeds are bottled at 150 to 300 megabits per second on a single band. What’s worse: You might be paying as much as $10 per month to rent such a router from your ISP, although these units normally only cost $20 or $30. The Linksys EA2750, by contrast, features N600 Wi-Fi for a throughput of 600 Mbps, ensuring that users with standard internet services aren’t getting bogged down by a weak router. The EA2750 is also dual-band (compared to most cheap single-band routers) and breaks up your data across two streams for extra bandwidth and reduced congestion. You can currently score this router for just $30 on Amazon and enjoy $60 off its MSRP. Amazon

Netgear R3600v2 AC1750 router For a bit more throughput and specs more suitable for larger home networks, check out the Netgear R6300v2 router. This sleek dual-band unit uses AC1750 Wi-Fi for a total throughput of 1,750 Mbps across both bands: 450 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band for light tasks like web browsing and 1,300 Mbps on the 5GHz band for data-demanding jobs like streaming. Netgear’s Genie App allows for easy setup and network management right from your PC, Mac, iOS, or Android devices – no messing about with clunky web interfaces. Along with its increased throughput, the R6300v2 boasts a dual-core CPU, 256GB of built-in RAM, and Beamforming+ technology which work together to keep the router from getting overwhelmed when multiple clients are connected and using the network at the same time. A $32 discount means you can grab this futuristic-looking Wi-Fi router for $70 from Amazon right now. Amazon

D-Link DIR-880L AC1900 router For the best router deals, AC1900 models like the DIR-880L from D-Link are hard to beat. This solid midrange router hits that sweet spot between price and performance, offering a beefy 1,900 Mbps of throughput across two bands – 600 on the 2.4GHz band and 1,300 on the 5GHz band – as well as beamforming technology which establishes strong targeted connections with all devices on the network. This beamforming also works with the router’s built-in Smart Connect Technology to automatically select the fastest stream for each connected device so that every user is getting the fastest Wi-Fi available and isn’t getting tripped up by other users’ traffic. A whopping $100 discount makes the D-Link DIR-880L the best of the router deals on our list, letting you score this excellent AC1900 unit for just $80 from Amazon for a limited time. Amazon

Google OnHub AC1900 router The fourth entry on our router deals roundup is one of our all-time favorites: The unique Google OnHub is a powerful and dead-simple AC1900 Wi-Fi router that delivers snappy speeds, excellent home coverage, and super-easy setup and operation. Dual-band 1,900 Mbps throughput keeps your wireless connection chugging along quickly and the router can support up to 100 simultaneous connections – no more network bottlenecks due to too many people using the internet at once. The OnHub router blankets your home in Wi-Fi with area coverage of up to 2,500 square feet, eliminating dead zones and mitigating the need for fussy (and potentially insecure) range extenders. If you need even more coverage in the future, then your OnHub can be easily integrated into a Google Wi-Fi mesh system as well. The Google OnHub normally runs for $200 but an $80 discount knocks this bad boy down to just $120 on Amazon for a short time. Amazon

TP-Link Archer AC2300 router If you need some more juice than an AC1900 router can provide, the TP-Link Archer C2300 is a solid choice with a price tag that won’t leave you reeling. This dual-band router boasts AC2300 Wi-Fi for a combined wireless throughput of up to 2,300 Mbps, while its 1.8GHz dual-core CPU works with 2 co-processors for easily handling multiple data-heavy tasks at once: Online gaming, 4K streaming, and other demanding jobs are no problem. RangeBoost and beamforming enhance the Archer C2300’s range and establish more stable targeted connections with each device on the network. MU-MIMO (multi-user multiple input, multiple output) technology also keeps things running smoothly when multiple clients are using the internet by breaking up the data along dedicated streams for strong, focused signals. A 26-percent discount of $44 means you can score this high-speed router for $126 from Amazon. Amazon

Asus RT-AC3200 router Moving even further up in power brings us to the mighty RT-AC3200 from Asus, which is about as powerful a router as you’re going to find without paying well over $200. With a whopping 3,200 Mbps of combined dual-band throughput, this router is aimed at serious users such as those managing large wireless networks and in homes with multiple people enjoying data-hungry activities like gaming and 4K streaming at the same time. Like the DIR-880L, the Asus RT-AC3200 uses Smart Connect to automatically select the fastest available stream for every connected device. AiProtection and TrendMicro also offer advanced built-in security using modern cryptography so your network is locked down and safe. An $80 discount on Amazon knocks the Asus RT-AC3200 router down to $200 for a short time. While fairly expensive compared to our other router deals, this high-speed unit can still pay for itself within two years if you’re currently subject to equipment rental fees. Amazon