Cyber Week deal: Take $90 off the Xbox One X 4K gaming console

Another Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but as this annual event seems to keep growing longer and longer each year (with the two sales now blending into a single long “Cyber Weekend”), big retailers like Walmart are extending the deals through Cyber Week. If you want to grab an Xbox One X but missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday door-buster deals, then Walmart has this 4K gaming console still on sale for just $410 while stock lasts.

The Xbox One X is the refresh of Microsoft’s excellent Xbox One S, which was already perhaps the best console for multimedia thanks to its impressive 4K video streaming and Blu-Ray capabilities. Unfortunately, though, the Xbox One S lacked the ability to play games in 4K (not something you’d expect to find on a console at that price), and so Microsoft rolled out the more powerful Xbox One X in 2017.

The updated Xbox One X brought Microsoft’s console into true next-gen territory, boasting 4K Ultra HD capabilities for games as well as for streaming and playing UHD Blu-Rays – something that Sony’s competing 4K gaming console, the PS4 Pro, curiously lacks (the Pro can play games in Ultra HD, but cannot play 4K Blu-Rays). Thus, the Xbox One X carries on the pedigree of the One S as the best all-in-one entertainment system for gaming, streaming, and watching Blu-Rays, as the X is the only one that can do it all in Ultra HD.

The Xbox One X is a beefy console to be sure, and an expensive one — that upgraded hardware would normally set you back $500. For Cyber Week, however, Walmart has this great 4K gaming machine on sale for $410, saving you $90 off of its normal price. Whether you’re looking to grab the 4K Xbox for yourself or you’re doing some Christmas shopping for a special gamer in your life, this is one of the best deals we’re likely to see this year on the Xbox One X, so jump on it before it’s gone.

