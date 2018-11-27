Digital Trends
Deals

Cyber Week deal: Take $90 off the Xbox One X 4K gaming console

Lucas Coll
By
Xbox One X Cyber Week deal

Another Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but as this annual event seems to keep growing longer and longer each year (with the two sales now blending into a single long “Cyber Weekend”), big retailers like Walmart are extending the deals through Cyber Week. If you want to grab an Xbox One X but missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday door-buster deals, then Walmart has this 4K gaming console still on sale for just $410 while stock lasts.

The Xbox One X is the refresh of Microsoft’s excellent Xbox One S, which was already perhaps the best console for multimedia thanks to its impressive 4K video streaming and Blu-Ray capabilities. Unfortunately, though, the Xbox One S lacked the ability to play games in 4K (not something you’d expect to find on a console at that price), and so Microsoft rolled out the more powerful Xbox One X in 2017.

The updated Xbox One X brought Microsoft’s console into true next-gen territory, boasting 4K Ultra HD capabilities for games as well as for streaming and playing UHD Blu-Rays – something that Sony’s competing 4K gaming console, the PS4 Pro, curiously lacks (the Pro can play games in Ultra HD, but cannot play 4K Blu-Rays). Thus, the Xbox One X carries on the pedigree of the One S as the best all-in-one entertainment system for gaming, streaming, and watching Blu-Rays, as the X is the only one that can do it all in Ultra HD.

The Xbox One X is a beefy console to be sure, and an expensive one — that upgraded hardware would normally set you back $500. For Cyber Week, however, Walmart has this great 4K gaming machine on sale for $410, saving you $90 off of its normal price. Whether you’re looking to grab the 4K Xbox for yourself or you’re doing some Christmas shopping for a special gamer in your life, this is one of the best deals we’re likely to see this year on the Xbox One X, so jump on it before it’s gone.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find gaming deals and much more on our curated Cyber Week deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Remaining Target Cyber Monday Deals
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

These are the best Cyber Monday console deals

There's still time to buy a new video game console at a great price on Cyber Monday. Whether you're in the market for a Switch, PS4, or Xbox One, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday console deals.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. Xbox One X: Is the costly upgrade worth the money?

The Xbox One X is officially here and pretty much everything rumored about it was true. Is the higher price point worth it, or does it put it out of reach for most consumers? Here's how it matches up to the Xbox One S.
Posted By Steven Petite
Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals
Deals

Score a new display on the cheap: Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals

Black Friday might be officially over, but the deals are still rolling thanks to Cyber Week. If you're in the market for a new desktop display, we've got the best ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ios app monopoly case news store carrousel du louvre
Deals

Best Remaining Apple Cyber Monday Deals

Now Black Friday has passed, everyone will be hopping online to do their Cyber Monday shopping. Read on for everything you need to know about the best Apple Cyber Monday deals for 2018.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Deals

Best Remaining Cyber Monday TV Deals

With insane discounts on some of the best brands on the market, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to consider a brand new TV for your living room, bedroom, or office. Here are the best deals we've found for today's consumer holiday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
buy refurbished mac best
Deals

Best Remaining Cyber Monday Deals at Best Buy

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Cyber Monday deals Best Buy has to offer in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. Check back often for updates.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ipad deals roundup
Deals

The Apple iPad Mini 4 is on sale for only $279 on Walmart

Now that its officially Cyber Monday don't miss out on some great online discounts on electronics. One of the biggest retailers, Walmart, has restocked the Apple iPad Mini 4 and is selling it for a discounted price of only $279 while…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso lattissima plus
Deals

Time to upgrade your coffee maker? Check out these Cyber Monday deals

Your first sip of coffee determines how you start your day, so don't settle for average coffee from an average coffee maker. Investing in a high-quality coffee maker can come with a steep price.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot Deals

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
target black friday
Deals

Best Remaining Target Cyber Monday Deals

If it took you more than a day to recover from Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're still in time to snap up Target’s best Cyber Monday deals. If you want to dodge the crowds entirely, keep your eyes on this website.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PlayStation 4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of them is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cyber monday mattress deals 2018 amazon
Deals

Amazon's Best Cyber Week Deals on TVs, smart home devices, and smartphones

Amazon's Cyber Monday sales extended through the end of the week. The retailer adds new deals to the site as often as every five minutes. Fortunately, we can help. We're going to constantly update this page to bring you all the best Amazon…
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Deals

Today’s Amazon Cyber Week deals: $20 Echo Dot and a 50-inch TV for $300

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the best Amazon Cyber Week deals are still going strong. We've found the best deals still available on Amazon Echo devices, 4K TVs, and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen