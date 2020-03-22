Whether you’re a work-from-home veteran or new to the idea of turning your home office into a full-time workspace, there are a few basic items you need: A laptop, a phone, a comfortable chair, and a place to work. But why stop there? With a few extra items, you can change a run-of-the-mill office into a workspace that meets all of your needs.

Here are a few ideas for items that can make your work-from-home experience truly special.

Cemtrex SmartDesk

Your desk is where you spend the majority of your workday. It needs to be more than just a surface for papers and a cup of coffee. The Cemtrex SmartDesk is a PC and desk in one. The desk has integrated motion control, a built-in charging pad on one side, and a pull-out drawer containing a set of wireless headphones. The Cemtrex SmartDesk is also a standing desk, so you can adjust it to your preferred height when you need to stand up and stretch your legs.

The Cemtrex SmartDesk is a hefty investment, with the lowest-end model coming in at $2,500. However, if you work from home, a combo standing desk and PC (plus all the bells and whistles it comes with) can completely revolutionize the way you approach work. The triple-monitor display alone can help increase your productivity to new heights.

Coway Aquamega Water Purifier

Although coffee can be a great pick-me-up in the morning, nothing keeps you going through the day like water. The Coway Aquamega Water Purifier uses a three-stage purification system with sediment, carbon, and post-carbon filters to remove up to 99.9% of contaminants. The direct flow system means you don’t need to wait for the water to move through the system. You can get fresh, clean water in no time at all.

A single filter will last for 500 gallons of water, or about 4,000 bottles. The white version of the filter will set you back $250, while the black-and-silver version costs $200.

Nebula Capsule Max Projector

While you can watch most content on your computer, some types of media are better seen on the big screen. You could even use the Capsule Max Projector for video calls or to watch lectures. Just because it’s work-related doesn’t mean you can’t watch it in style. The Capsule Max projects up to 720p on a 100-inch screen. It uses autofocusing technology to give a clear photo in less than a second, removing the need to twist dials and manually adjust the clarity.

The Capsule Max runs on Android 8.1, so users can download Hulu, Netflix, and other services and stream directly from the projector. If you need to kick back and relax during a stressful project, what better way than by bingeing Friends on a 100-inch screen? The Capsule Max Projector costs $400 from Nebula’s website.

Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone

Conference calls are a common part of working life. Anker’s PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone can elevate the experience with its six microphones arrayed so that your voice and those of others can be heard from anywhere in the room. The device automatically balances your voice to make up for volume and distance, ensuring the other parties will understand you.

On a single charge, the PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone will give you 24 hours of call time. A built-in 6,700mAh battery means you can even use the speakerphone to charge other devices while making a conference call. If you’re interested in adding this device to your home office, it will cost roughly $130 on Anker’s website.

Audio-Technica ATLP120X Turntable

Nothing says “classy home office” like being able to put a Miles Davis album on the turntable before sitting down to write. While there are plenty of great (modern) options available for music, nothing sounds quite like a record player. Those scratches and bumps just can’t be replicated in a way that sounds realistic. On the other hand, there’s no need to go full old-school. The Audio-Technica ATLP120X Turntable brings the best of both worlds, offering the option to play 33, 45, and 78 RPM speeds.

You can also use this turntable to convert records into digital audio files using free software. It connects easily to a larger sound system, so you can play your favorite records over it. Best of all, the cables you need to connect this turntable to your sound system come included in the box. It’s hard to find high-quality record players at affordable prices, but the Audio-Technica ATLP120X costs just $250.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

You can’t have a luxurious office without an equally luxurious coffee and tea maker. The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is one of the best options out there, offering multiple brew sizes in both hot and cold temperature choices. You can use bags, loose leaf tea, and more. There is also a built-in frother to help you make specialty drinks if you’re craving something more than just a cup of joe in the middle of the day.

The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System even lets you make cold brew coffee in just 15 minutes. The double-walled carafe will help keep your beverage at your preferred temperature for hours, so there’s no need to rush through your coffee to drink it all before it gets cold. The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System costs $180 on Amazon.

