'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' looks quirky, but there's depth beneath its silly premise

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the product of a strange marriage. The game takes Mario, Nintendo’s iconic spokesman, and the Rabbids, Ubisoft’s favorite sidekicks and plants them smack dab in the middle of…a strategy RPG.

Not what you were expecting, right?

While it sounds like a hodge-podge of branding, developer Ubisoft Paris has added gameplay wrinkles that give its brand of strategy a distinct feel, then smothered it all with adorable, zany vibes.

Wascally Rabbids

Mario and Rabbids meet because, for some reason, the crazy furballs’ world begins merging with the Mushroom Kingdom. While some of them remain their faux-rabbit selves, many of the rabbids seem to have merged or taken on traits of creatures from the mushroom kingdom. That’s why Mario is joined by Mario Rabbid, his half-rabbit doppelganger. There’s also a piranha plant rabbid and, as we saw in Ubisoft’s E3 2017 trailer, a Donkey Kong Rabbid.

All its elements make for a strategy game with enough complexity to keep you thinking.

So why does Mario need a gun to fight Rabbids? If you need to know, you’re taking this way too seriously.

The game’s story plays out in classic RPG fashion. In our demo, the team of three heroes — Mario, plus two others — traversed a fairly linear mushroom kingdom, stopping to examine the chaos and converse with confused rabbids along the way.

The out-of-combat sections, which Ubisoft described as the “exploration phase,” also features some light, Mario-themed puzzle solving. We encountered a New Super Mario Bros.-esque “red coin” puzzle, where the party had to navigate a maze and collect 8 red coins within a short time. Later, after completing a switch puzzle, we found a blue cannon that shot us to another timed platforming puzzle. In both cases, completing the puzzle unlocked a chest, which contained a more powerful weapon for our team.

XCOM: Plumber Unhinged

While many role-playing are focused on story and character development, the main appeal of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be its combat. The turn-based strategic battles take place on arena-esque grids sprinkled with columns and walls to use as cover. Where the XCOM series masked its cover points with buildings, trees, and benches, Mario’s battlegrounds look more like Nintendo-themed paintball fields.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Compared To

Cover comes in two forms — half-cover, which decreases the likelihood that you’ll get hit, and full cover, which is entirely safe. That may sound overpowered, but cover isn’t permanent. Any weapons fire that hits cover will begin to destroy it. Most cover is destructible, so picking a spot and hunkering down isn’t really an option.

Like in XCOM: Enemy Unknown, each of your party members can move and shoot on each turn, and you can perform those actions in any order. From there, Mario + Rabbids’ adds new elements that push you to take advantage of those very basic rules.

If a player can move to the location of their teammate, they can do a “team jump,” extending their movement range considerably. This gives you the ability to cover a lot of ground very fast, but also pushes you to think about maintaining a formation and keeping your squad together.

Conversely, if a team member can run up to an enemy, they will perform a dash move that does a small amount of damage, without taking up the character’s shot. Again, this pushes you to play aggressively, but dashing at the expense of good cover is a serious risk, especially if your enemy is near the edge of your movement range.

In addition, each character has a unique action that recovers on a cooldown. Mario has classic XCOM “overwatch” mode, which allows him to shoot any enemy in his eyeline when they move out of cover. Rabbid Peach can heal anyone in her immediate area,. And Rabbid Luigi has barrier that protects him from special attacks.

Together, all of these elements make for a strategy game with enough complexity to keep you thinking, yet not too much to overwhelm. The question, when we see the full game, is whether Ubisoft decides to lean into that complexity and provide the kind of wacky, fun, thoughtful arenas the game seems capable of delivering.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle comes to Nintendo Switch August 29.