‘Mario Tennis Aces’ could be your Switch party game this summer

The last few iterations of Mario Tennis haven’t exactly set the world on fire. The last two games, Mario Tennis Open on the 3DS, and Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash on the Wii U, both lacked the spark and creativity that made the series’ initial entries so charming.

If the online tournament beta for Mario Tennis Aces is anything to go on, though, developer Camelot may have managed to restore the series’ former glory. The public beta, which ran on the Nintendo Switch ahead of Aces’ June 22 release date, showed off the fundamentals of Mario Tennis; a simple single-player exhibition match, and tournament-style online play. After waiting a couple of generations for a new, “must have” Mario sports game, fans finally have a good reason to get excited.

Back to basics

Mario Tennis Aces is, at its core, classic Mario Tennis, but its simple, easygoing gameplay is only the top level. There are plenty of mechanics for competitive players to master, should you decide to take the time.

You have three classic shots at your disposal – slice, flat, and top spin – which essentially form a game of reverse rock-paper-scissors. Top spin and slice shots can counter each other, while flat shots work best against other flat shots. Failing to use the correct shot puts you at a slight disadvantage, as your character can be bumped back and pushed out of position to defend against the next shot. Learning to recognize the color-coded shots and respond appropriately adds quite a bit more strategy than simply pressing one button over and over again, and can lead to some intense back-and-forth action.

As this is a Mario sports game, your success largely depends on a combination of timing and utilizing your special abilities at the right moment. Playing good tennis allows you to bide your time and capitalize on your opponent’s technical or tactical mistakes, such as hitting a low-powered drop shot if they move too far toward the back of the court. Holding down or double-tapping the buttons on your Joy-Con or Pro controller will give you a stronger shot that can be used to score on an opponent standing in one of the corners, and if they decide to play closer to the net, hitting forward and X will lob the ball right over their head.

The beta included nine characters of 16 confirmed characters, of which four were available from the very start. As has been the case in past Mario sports and Mario Kart games, each character’s attributes vary, based on their size and general playing style. Mario is a well-rounded character perfect for beginners, Yoshi is quick, and Bowser moves slow, but can unleash a more powerful shot. New styles open up as you gain more points and unlock additional characters. We found Waluigi’s defensive play worked wonders online, particularly against those who did not make good use of their special abilities.

Strangely, Nintendo seems content to leave most of the game’s mechanical depth hidden. Before you could compete, a basic tutorial run by the always-entertaining Dry Bones gave you a rundown of the game’s various movies, including charged shots, “trick shots” used for reaching distant balls, and a special shot that can put away a match and even break your opponent’s racquet. The tutorial was quick, designed to get you out there and playing, but did leave us with some questions. For example, it did not give you much information on how different types of shots interact with each other. Since this is a pre-release demo, we don’t know if there will be a more in-depth tutorial at launch, but we hope that Nintendo takes more steps to help players transition from basic, casual fun, to “pro” play.

Playing with power… shots

The fun really starts, however, after you’ve built up your energy gauge. A circle in the corner of your screen continuously fills up as you hit charged shots, and once it’s about a quarter full, you gain access to a new slow-motion “zone shot” that can quickly score a point. It can be countered with “zone speed” if the other player has their own meter charged up, allowing them to slow down time and move into position to block it, but if they fail to do so properly, their racquet will be damaged.

Against a more powerful “special shot,” which you can use when your energy gauge is completely full, an improperly blocked shot will break your racquet entirely. If you’re already down to one, this means intentionally avoiding a special shot and conceding it to your opponent, lest you mistime your shot and lose the match immediately.

Each player gets two racquets per match — if both break, the match is over, even if you’re just one point away from winning. Frustrating as losing a match off a broken racket might seem, this idea give both struggling players and pros a secondary metagame to focus on; something beyond playing good, fundamental tennis.

Fault: Online issues!

In general, we found online matches can play just as smoothly as those against computer-controlled opponents, but we also ran into substantial connection issues during the open tournament. The issues felt especially devastating in Aces, as even a quick framerate hitch can make timing returns and even serving the ball nearly impossible, ruining a previously perfect game. It’s impossible to know whether these issues will be found in the final game, but if the open tournament is any indication, Aces long-term success will be contingent on some post-release tweaking.

There are still quite a few features were left out of the beta. Though you can use motion controls to fine-tune certain shots, the Wii Sports-like “swing mode” wasn’t made available, nor was doubles play. We also haven’t gotten a chance to try the story-heavy adventure mode, which stars the dastardly duo of Wario and Waluigi. It will be the first time a Mario Tennis game has included a story since the Game Boy Advance’s Mario Tennis: Power Tower, so we’re interested to see how that shapes up.

Despite the connection issues, we had a blast during the Mario Tennis Aces online tournament. Aces may be the Switch’s big summer hit when it launches June 22.