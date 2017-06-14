'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' is a more robust version of 'Shadow of Mordor'

If you liked Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, you’re going to be either extremely happy or a little disappointed about its sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

In just about every way, developer Monolith is expanding, increasing, and doubling down on the elements that made Shadow of Mordor work, as was evident when it showed off a big chunk of the game to journalists at E3 2017. But it also feels like an expanded and deeper version of the same game, which might be a turnoff to players expecting massive overhauls. Shadow of War is bigger, more easily traversed, and most importantly, more Nemesis System-focused than its predecessor.

Players of Shadow of Mordor will remember that game’s signature feature, a system in which the orcs that populate the Tolkien universe’s evil country of Mordor grow, level up, and remembered their encounters with you. A random orc that happens to strike a killing blow against the player advances up the ranks of orc society, gaining a name and traits, and popping up later in the world to menace you again. The idea is to create player-personal stories of rivalries and revenge between you and the grunts and bosses you take on throughout the game.

More menacing nemeses

The marketing tag line for Shadow of War is “Nothing is forgotten,” and that’s the marching order for the most interesting aspect of the game. Now the Nemesis System that lets orcs get more powerful over time is expanded, allowing you to grow an army of your own. But your captured, mentally dominated orcs remember what happens to them — and might decide to betray you if you’re a bad leader.

“There’s always those guys that people love to hate,” Bob Roberts, design director, explained. “Last time, it was about killing and getting revenge. And there were some people who would get to that point of feeling like this guy was important to them, but they didn’t just want to kill him, that’s the end. So there’s this whole dimension now where you make him a follower, he keeps his personality, he becomes loyal to you.”

The demo we played at E3 let players roam around doing open-world activities like ambient quests and gathering collectibles, engaging in story moments, or trying to grow their army and capture territory in Mordor. It’s this last part that’s the most interesting — where last time you gathered orcs in order to weaken their commanders and ultimately defeat Dark Lord Sauron’s lieutenants. This time, your goal is to take over the country piece by piece.

In practice, the biggest thing gathering all those orcs is good for is taking on fortresses and capturing them. There are more orc leaders, more of a hierarchy, and more interesting traits and personality quirks.

To capture forts, you can take war chiefs by weakening their subordinates, and by extension, weakening a fortress’s defenses. Gathering orc commanders to your cause ultimately lets you wage a huge, army -ized siege on a fort that increases the scale of Shadow of War’s battles significantly.

The open-world nature of Shadow of War plays into taking down forts by giving you a variety of options in terms of how to approach those battles. The more work you put in ahead of attacking the place — taking down war chiefs and converting lieutenants to your side — the less difficult a time you’ll have when you finally trigger the big battle. Remove the warchiefs for a fort, and you might knock out their siege defenses or remove the buckets of poison they can dump through holes in the outer walls.

You’ll also choose lieutenants of your own when you attack a fort from among your dominated orcs, and each of them brings additional bonuses. One might lead a pack of ravenous caragors, another might outfit all his minions with shields, and so on. Strategic choices can help you counter the fortress defenses, which raises the chances of success.

The overall idea is that more of the world is more reactive this time out, Roberts said. Your troops remember how you lead them (and whether you leave them to die), just like the guys you fight in battle remember what you did to them or how they managed to best you.

If an orc commander in your army is injured on the battlefield, he’ll bleed out in the same way players in games like Gears of War do. Act quickly and you can “revive” him. Fail, and he’ll probably die — but there’s a chance he could miraculously survive somehow, and he won’t be happy with how he was treated.

Interactions like that can lead to infighting in your own ranks, as well as those of the enemy. You might even wind up with your trusted soldiers betraying you. There are upsides, too: You can set an orc to serve as your bodyguard, and there’s a chance he could save your life during one of Shadow of War‘s “last chance” death animations. Roberts said the hope is that players’ personal stories with orcs go beyond just grudges to potentially incorporate bloody friendships.

More war in Mordor

So the Nemesis System is bigger and more robust this time out. As for the rest of the game — it feels a whole lot like Shadow of Mordor. Expect a lot of the same approach: Open-world missions mixed in with ambient Nemesis System interactions, and a story unfolding as you complete missions and push forward across Mordor.

There seems to be a lot more in the way of potential abilities and upgrades for player character Talion, which will offer more chances to customize how you play Shadow of War over time. But the gameplay players saw before is pretty much the same. Expect a lot of sneaking around, deploying stealth kills, climbing stuff, blasting bad guys with ghostly superpowers, and fighting multiple enemies in Batman: Arkham Asylum-style beatdowns that are heavy on counterattacks and timing.

In addition to trying to bring down a war chief and take a fortress (both of which we failed at, as did the developers giving a hands-off theater demo after our play session), we got a look at a Shadow of War story mission. In it, Talion was working to learn about a special class of orcs called the Chosen, which meant sneaking around a specific area, capturing low-level orcs, and interrogating them.

With a few additions like a double-jump and more climbable surfaces, we were able to quickly scale buildings, take down archers, and sneakily snag orcs to interrogate them. The stealthy mission would have felt right at home in Shadow of Mordor, but the additions and improvements to Shadow of War — specifically when it comes to jumping and climbing — made the mission feel a lot more open in allowing for a variety of approaches.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Compared To

But again, it feels like Shadow of Mordor, which is meant as a positive description and not a knock against innovation. Monolith is deepening a lot of elements about Mordor, and that’s leading to an improved sequel that specifically does everything the last did, but better. But the two games are extremely similar, and any players hoping Shadow of War was going to reinvent the Mordor wheel are going to come away disappointed.