These three new PlayStation Plus games will dominate your weekend (July 18-20)

Red in combat in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Don't Nod Entertainment

If you’re a PlayStation player worried that Nintendo Switch 2 fans are having all the fun this weekend with Donkey Kong Bananza, fear not because I have an entire lineup of new games coming to the service to recommend for this hot July weekend. Even after we got the surprise drop of Cyberpunk 2077 last week, the new slate of games available now is certainly not a downgrade. This weekend, you can choose to go back in time for a paranormal action adventure, engross yourself in a deep action MMORPG, or enjoy a nice throwback to a classic PlayStation franchise. Whatever you’re in the mood for, I have the best games on PlayStation Plus you should play this weekend, so let’s dive in.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was largely overlooked when it came out in early 2024, when it launched next to some bigger-profile games. However, this story-driven game from DON’T NOD is a special one that you don’t have any excuse to ignore anymore. If you love a lovingly crafted world, rich characters, and a unique twist on traditional mechanics, this game has it all. You will play as both Red and Antea, a married pair of Banishers who act as spirit hunters in 1695. Only Antea has been killed and is turned into a spirit. Each choice you make impacts your relationship with each other as well as the people in New Eden.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

New World: Aeternum

Originally launched as simply New World, New World Aeternum is the brand-new console port of the hit PC MMORPG. Unlike traditional MMOs, New World doesn’t rely on auto-attacks and rotating skills on cooldown. Instead, the action feels much closer to a classic action RPG. Another unique aspect that keeps the combat engaging is in how enemies scale their behavior, not just stats, to your level. As you get stronger, they will employ more tactics and strategies to counter you, forcing you to fully master your character’s build. Since the game originally came out in 2021, there is a ton of content ready to go now that it has hit PS5, so jump in and see if this world grabs you.

New World: Aeternum is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Twisted Metal 3

If you’ve been reading my recommendations every week (and you have, haven’t you?), then you’re fully prepared to jump into Twisted Metal 3 this weekend. I’ve been building you up through the series not only to prepare for the third and fourth game to come to the service this month, but also the return of the show. Even if you’re not interested in tuning in, these last two entries in the car combat series are still a blast to play for some quick, mindless fun this weekend. They’re not huge leaps above the original two, but steamline the experience and smooth over some of the edges.

Twisted Metal 3 is available now on PS4 and PS5.

