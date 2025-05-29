 Skip to main content
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 30-June 1)

Key art for Destiny 2: The Final Shape. It shows three characters standing in front of an orange sky.
Bungie

Under normal circumstances, we would have to wait until next week to get our drop of new PlayStation Plus games, but this is a special occasion. We’re currently right at the start of the Days of Play event where Sony celebrates with tons of community events and huge discounts on PS5 games and accessories. The icing on the cake is that we’re not only getting four new games for Essential members, but an additional four for Extra and two more for Premium, with several already available. That’s a lot to keep up with if you weren’t prepared for it, which is where I come in. We will have to wait for most of the games until Tuesday, but here are a few new games you can start playing over this weekend to start the celebrations early.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

With all the talk surrounding Marathon, Bungie, and live service games as a whole, it might feel in bad form to recommend The Final Shape right now. However, for what it’s worth, Bungie did manage to make what looks like its last major expansion to the Destiny universe its best yet. This feels like the true swansong of the 10+ year journey players have been on since launch in all the right ways. The story is as complex as ever overall, but the micro moments with characters and the buildup to missions and major battles are thrilling. Gunplay, as always, is a joy with even more ways to break open the game. If you’re overly pessimistic about Bungie right now, this might help remind you that it can still deliver.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Another Crab’s Treasure

Don’t be fooled by the tone or presentation of this game. Another Crab’s Treasure is a deep (pun intended) soulslike with a style all its own that is way more than just a fun parody. Sure, you will see deliberate jabs here and there, like how the game takes place in the Sands Between, but the gameplay is dead serious. Besides its underwater setting, what sets this game apart is its shell mechanic. Depending on what shell your crab is wearing, you have access to a different ability. If even the mention of the word soulslike turns you off, fear not. This game is meant to be beginner-friendly and has plenty of accessibility and assist options.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Alone in the Dark 2

I’m taking you way back with this pick, but stick with me because I have a reason. Sadly, I can’t put the very first game on the list since it isn’t on PS Plus, so Alone in the Dark 2 will have to do. This is the sequel to the game that essentially inspired all survival horror games after. It is a bit rough on the eyes now, and just as clunky as it was in the ’90s, but just as creepy and astounding when you consider the era it came out in. But beyond being a classic I think anyone should try, next week we are getting the 2024 reboot that sadly went overlooked by most. There’s no need to play this first to understand the modern entry, but it is always a fun exercise to see where a series started compared to where it is now.

Alone in the Dark 2 is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.

