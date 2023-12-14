 Skip to main content
50+ Xbox Series S and Series X games just had their price slashed

Albert Bassili
Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic
Hanif Jackson / Digital Trends

If you have an Xbox Series X or Series S, then you’re in luck because Best Buy is having a massive sale on games for both systems. There are some excellent deals across the board, whether you want something budget-oriented that’s great for co-op play, like Jack Box Party Pack, or something more sports-oriented, like Madden NFL 24 or EA Sports FC 24. Either way, we’ve collected some of our deals from the sale below, but there is too much stuff to cover, so be sure to check everything Best Buy has on sale using the button below.

<h2>What you should buy in the Best Buy Xbox game sale</h2> <p>Sports are a pretty popular category, and all the big sports games are on sale. One of the most popular is probably Madden NFL 24, which is discounted heavily [cc-link url="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/madden-nfl-24-standard-edition-xbox-series-x-xbox-one/6547579.p?skuId=6547579" merchant="5fb6eb91a229dd001772db44" type="textlink" align="default" cta="down to $35 from $70"] . Another good option is EA Sports FC 24, which is the new Fifa game after EA let the license expire, and is also . You could also check out NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition which has the , as does the NHL 24 Standard Edition .

If you tend to use your Xbox for gaming with friends, there are some fun party games you can grab, such as Jackbox Party Pack 7, which’s , which is a massive discount. Another great option is Human: Fall Flat Anniversary Edition, which is more focused on cooperative play and is .  Or, if you’d prefer to beat each other up virtually, you could grab Street Fighter 6 Standard Edition; it doesn’t have as big a discount, but it’s .

There are, of course, a couple of other great options, like The Quarry Standard Edition which is , or the Dead Space remake which is . If you’re a Lego fan, there are a couple of fun games on sale, like the LEGO 2K Drive Standard Edition , or if you love Star Wars, you can grab the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Standard Edition . Either way, there are a ton of great games on sale that we couldn’t cover, so be sure to check out everything that is on sale by clicking the button below.

